Network Homes names 11 architects on new £4m framework

RCKa, Pitman Tozer Architects and Architype are among 11 practices selected for Network Homes’ new £4 million architectural services framework

The 11 teams selected for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of schemes with the social housing provider, which aims to build 1,000 new homes annually over the next five years in the London, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire region.

The framework is divided into two lots, the first of which covers innovative smaller schemes of fewer than 30 units. The four practices chosen for this lot are RCKa, Stephen Davy Peter Smith Architects, Hunters and Tigg Coll Architects.

The second lot involves larger schemes typically ranging from 100 to 300 units with the potential for some schemes to surpass 1,000 homes. The winning firms were Levitt Bernstein Associates, BPTW, Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt, Architype, Pitman Tozer Architects, GRID Architects, and Pollard Thomas Edwards.

Network Homes was founded as the Brent People’s Housing Association in 1974 and is now one of the capital’s largest housing associations with more than 20,000 homes across the region.

It is one of just seven housing associations in the country to have been awarded ‘trusted partner’ status by the Homes England.

Network Homes is currently working with Homes England and the GLA on plans to deliver 2,100 homes. Recent projects include the £66.5 million South Kilburn regeneration by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands and Alison Brooks Architects (pictured); and the PRP-designed Park Heights in Stockwell.

The latest framework will deliver a range of schemes at different scales ranging from infills to multi-phased regeneration projects.

Q&A

Matthew Bird, new business and partnerships director at Network Homes

Matthew Bird Matthew Bird

Why are you launching a new architectural services framework?

For procurement reasons we have to use frameworks, but they offer lots of other advantages such as building a closer client/consultant relationship and speeding up the appointment process for individual projects. The opportunity for practices get to know how Network Homes works and the communities we operate in is particularly key. Following a review of our last framework, we’ve sought to reduce the number of practices on the panel in order to ensure that everyone involved secures a good number of projects over the length of the framework. We’ve also created a lot for smaller projects (under 30 homes) which we hope will be attractive to smaller practices.

What is your vision for the new affordable homes?

We operate across a diverse area in terms of the built environment (from inner London to rural parts of Hertfordshire) and develop a wide range of affordable and market tenures as well as other commercial and community uses. Projects also vary in scale from small scale in-fill on existing estates up to large regeneration projects delivered in partnership with other public and private sector organisations.