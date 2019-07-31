Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

NEO Bankside residents appeal against Tate Modern ruling

31 July, 2019 By Kate Youde

People looking into neo bankside

1/3

Hide caption

  • People looking into neo bankside
  • Neo bankside from the tate
  • Tate Modern extension by Herzog and de Meuron

    Source:Iwan Baan

  • Comment

Residents of the Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners-designed NEO Bankside scheme have appealed against a ruling which denied them an injunction to prevent museum visitors peering into their flats

Five residents of the development lost a High Court battle in February to force Tate Modern to close part of the viewing platform on its Herzog & de Meuron-designed extension.

In their nuisance action, launched in 2017, the residents claimed their human rights were being breached, due to ‘near-constant surveillance’ from visitors to the gallery who, they said, looked into their homes and posted photographs and films on social media.

Justice Mann refused to grant the injunction and ruled that the residents had ‘created their own sensitivity’ by purchasing flats with floor-to-ceiling windows.

‘It would be wrong to allow this self-induced incentive to gaze, and to infringe privacy, and self-induced exposure to the outside world, to create a liability in nuisance,’ the judgement said.

However the Court of Appeal has granted permission for the residents to appeal the judgement.

In its original claim, the residents of the 2015 RIBA Stirling Prize-shortlisted building had said Tate Modern could ‘easily’ have stopped ‘this invasion of the claimants’ privacy and home life […] at little or no cost’.

The residents also said that the intense degree of visual scrutiny did ‘not provide a safe or satisfactory home environment for young children’.

According to the court papers: ‘The defendants’ use of […] part of its viewing platform [was] unreasonably interfering with the claimants’ enjoyment of their flats, so as to be a nuisance.’

Speaking about the residents’ appeal, solicitor Natasha Rees, partner and head of property litigation at legal firm Forsters, said: ‘The residents have been granted permission to appeal on the ground that the judge was wrong in law in deciding that the Tate was not liable in nuisance.

’The appeal hearing will take place in January next year.’

A spokesperson for the Tate said that ’At present [we] will not be commenting on its position in relation to this.’ 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs