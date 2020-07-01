NBBJ picked for Evelina Children’s Hospital Phase 2 fit-out

NBBJ has won a competition for the interior of a major new extension to the Evelina Children’s Hospital in central London

The global firm was chosen ahead of an undisclosed shortlist of rival teams to take on the fit-out contract, which was announced by Guys and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in November last year.

NBBJ – working with engineers Aecom – will design and deliver a £50 million fit-out and clinical planning of the new eight-storey wing, which will be constructed on a 0.3ha triangular site next to the hospital’s existing Hopkins-designed home.

Alongside carrying out RIBA Stages 3-7 for the extension fit-out, the multidisciplinary team will design and deliver a £20 million revamp of the 2005 hospital’s basement-to-second floor and third-floor atrium, which will be connected to the new wing.

The search for a shell and core development team for the 22,000m² extension was launched in July last year and a winner has yet to be announced.

NBBJ principal Jane McElroy said the scheme would ’provide improved experience and outcomes for staff, patients and visitors alike’. She said: ‘We will design calming spaces of refuge, playful distractions and visual delight for children and young people who are undergoing life-changing treatments, often at times of vulnerability and anxiety. And we will help to ensure that Evelina London is able to develop as a comprehensive children’s hospital, able to treat more of the sickest and most complex patients.’

In its brief, the trust says: ‘In 2005 the Evelina moved into a new hospital at St Thomas’. It has been 14 years since the trust moved in and the hospital has now reached capacity. The only current option that the trust now has is to grow our services and expand capacity by building a new building. The triangle site that is adjacent to the existing Evelina London hospital at St. Thomas’ has been chosen for the expansion of the Phase 2 development.

‘The trust is currently out to tender to procure a development team to design, build and fund the shell and core construction of the triangular site. It is anticipated the shell and core development team appointment will be in place by April 2020.’

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust is one of the largest hospital trusts in the country, employing 17,000 staff across two key locations in central London with an annual turnover of around £1.6 billion.

The Evelina Children’s Hospital is based at St Thomas’ Hospital, next to the Houses of Parliament and Lambeth Palace UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The complex, originally constructed in the late 19th century, features several YRM-designed 1960s blocks and a 13-storey tower which was reclad by Hopkins in 2016.

The latest project will allow the Evelina Children’s Hospital, which is the second-largest provider of children’s services in London, to upgrade and expand its treatment facilities. Early massing proposals for the extension were drawn up by HOK. In 2017 CarverHaggard completed a £40,000 freestanding workspace pavilion for medical staff working within Evelina’s main atrium space, which overlooks Archbishop’s Park.