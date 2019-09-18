Níall McLaughlin’s global rugby centre starts on site as World Cup gears up

The first phase of construction has started on Níall McLaughlin Architects’ €10 million International Rugby Experience Museum in Limerick, Ireland

Later this week 20 nations will begin battling it out in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which is being held in Japan.

McLaughlin’s 2,250m² scheme in O’Connell Street is being billed as a ‘new cultural centre and visitor attraction’ for rugby fans from around the world and aims to ‘reinvigorate the city centre, complement the existing local arts and heritage attractions and forge links with Munster rugby’.

The seven-storey brick-clad building will sit on a tight urban site on the edge of a conservation area within Limerick’s Georgian Quarter.

The International Rugby Experience is chaired by former Ireland, Munster and Lions captain Paul O’Connell and is supported by local businessman and philanthropist JP McManus.



The project is due for completion in 2021.

Architect’s view Modelmaking. First phase of construction starts (September 2019) on Niall McLaughlin Architects’ International Rugby Experience in Limerick Modelmaking The design approach was to consider this as a special civic building rather than a townhouse. The architectural proposals were developed through research into historic civic buildings set in Georgian streetscapes, referencing the scale of churches and civic halls. The building is crowned with a public hall at the top. A grand entrance portico addresses the main street, providing shelter and creating a public space below where visitors gather and fans can meet on match days. Both inside and out, structural forces will be expressed through brick and concrete detailing to create a building that reflects some of the forces found in the game of rugby.



The structure and brick expression should provide a tangible link to the building’s function and will be key to the visitor experience.

Project data

Location O’Connell Street, Limerick

Type of project Cultural

Client Rugby World Experience

Architect Níall McLaughlin Architects

Planning consultant Town & Country Resources

Structural engineer Punch Consulting

M&E consultant Metec

Quantity surveyor Engage PMS

Project manager Engage PMS

Project supervisor for the design process Aegis Safety

Lighting consultant Not applicable

Enabling works contractor O’Kelly Bros

Exhibition Design – EVENT Communications

Main contractor To be confirmed

Funding Private

Tender date October 2019

Start on site date (main contract works) January 2020

Completion date Summer 2021

Contract duration 18 months

Gross internal floor area 2,250m²

Form of contract and/or procurement two-stage tender, traditional

Annual CO2 emissions Unknown