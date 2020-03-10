Níall McLaughlin picked for Maggie’s Cambridge

Níall McLaughlin Architects is drawing up plans for a new Maggie’s Centre in Cambridge
The cancer support charity has confirmed it is working with the London-based architecture studio on proposals.
It is understood the building will be constructed within the university’s sprawling Addenbrookes Hospital campus, where a new AstraZeneca complex designed by Herzog & de Meuron is currently under construction.
Further details of the scheme – which will supersede an existing interim Maggie’s Centre within a residential development on Puddicombe Way – have yet to be revealed.
The news comes just a month after Níall McLaughlin Architects won a contest for a new £50 million auditorium at Somerset House in central London.
Major projects under development by the practice in Cambridge include a new music practice and performance space at Trinity Hall, a library at Magdalene College, and an auditorium and gallery at Jesus College, where the firm completed a refurbishment and extension of the West Court two years ago.
Last month Maggie’s chief executive Laura Lee received a damehood, in honour of services to people with cancer, from the Prince of Wales. Lee and Níall McLoughlin (pictured) shared a stage at the Royal Academy for a debate about the ‘placebo effect’ of architecture two years ago.
