Níall McLaughlin house among finalists for 2019 RIBA South regional awards

The AJ can reveal the 17 buildings shortlisted for RIBA regional awards in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire

Selected from 37 entrants, the finalists for the South region includes two buildings by Hampshire County Council in-house architect team and the Hampshire House by Níall McLaughlin Architects which was recently reviewed by the AJ.

Last year only 12 schemes were shortlisted in the region, although McLaughlin’s 2018 Stirling Prize contender, the Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre in Worcester, was among them.

The buildings will now be assessed by a regional jury, with the winners announced at a joint awards evening with the South East victors at Newbury Racecourse on Thursday 23 May.

All the regional award winners will be considered for the RIBA National Awards and the recipients of these will be announced in June. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize.

The shortlist

GW Annenberg Performing Arts Centre, Wellington College, Crowthorne by Studio Seilern Architects

Source: Omer Kanipak

River Thames Footbridge, Maidenhead by Knight Architects and COWI

Source: Knight Architects

Murray Centre, Downe House School, Thatcham by Design Engine Architects

Source: Design Engine

The Corkhouse, Berkshire by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton

Source: David Grandorge

Lark Rise, Berkshire by Bere Architects

Source: Tim Crocker

Places Leisure, Eastleigh by AHR

Source: Daniel Hopkinson

Lovedon Fields, Kingsworthy by John Pardey Architects and BBA Architects

Source: Richard Chivers

Beach Huts and Public Realm Improvements, Milford on Sea by Snug Architects and Ramboll Consulting Engineers

Source: Martin Gardner

The Lookout at Lepe Country Park, Southampton by Hampshire County Council Architects

Source: Jim Stephenson

Whitchurch Silk Mill, Whitchurch by Hampshire County Council Architects

Source: Joe Low

Ridding Court, Winchester College, Winchester by Cowper Griffith Architects

Source: Peter Cook

Hampshire House, Hampshire by Niall McLaughlin Architects

Source: Nick Kane

Greenland Library, Brasenose College, Oxford by Lee\Fitzgerald Architects

Source: Lance McNulty

Dora Carr Close, Oxford by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, RPS and Ruff Architects

Source: Timothy Soar

The Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown

Source: Jim Stephenson

The Hands Building, Mansfield College, Oxford by MICA Architects

Source: MICA Architects

Westgate, Oxford by BDP, Dixon Jones, Allies and Morrison, Panter Hudspith, Glenn Howells Architects