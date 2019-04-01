Unsupported browser

Níall McLaughlin house among finalists for 2019 RIBA South regional awards

1 April, 2019 By

Hampshire house 2871 nick kane pressimage 1

Hampshire House, Hampshire by Niall McLaughlin Architects

Source: Nick Kane

  • Hampshire house 2871 nick kane pressimage 1

    Hampshire House, Hampshire by Niall McLaughlin Architects

    Source: Nick Kane

  • Hampshire house 2871 nick kane pressimage 3

    Hampshire House, Hampshire by Niall McLaughlin Architects

    Source: Nick Kane

  • Gw annenberg perform 2824 nick hufton pressimage 2

    G W Annenberg Performing Arts Centre, Wellington College, Crowthorne by Studio Seilern Architects

    Source: Nick Hufton

  • Gw annenberg perform 2824 omer kanipak pressimage 3

    G W Annenberg Performing Arts Centre, Wellington College, Crowthorne by Studio Seilern Architects

    Source: Omer Kanipak

  • River thames footbri 3111 anthony prevost pressimage 2

    River Thames Footbridge, Maidenhead by Knight Architects and COWI

    Source: Anthony Prevost

  • Downe house murray c 2818 design engine pressimage 1

    Murray Centre, Downe House School, Thatcham by Design Engine Architects

    Source: Design Engine

  • Cork house 2926 ricky jones pressimage 1

    Cork House, Berkshire by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton

    Source: Ricky Jones

  • Cork house 2926 magnus dennis pressimage 4

    Cork House, Berkshire by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton

    Source: Magnus Dennis

  • Lark rise 3218 tim crocker pressimage 3

    Lark Rise, Berkshire by Bere Architects

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • Lark rise 3218 tim crocker pressimage 5

    Lark Rise, Berkshire by Bere Architects

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • Places leisure eastl 3130 daniel hopkinson pressimage 3

    Places Leisure, Eastleigh by AHR

    Source: Daniel Hopkinson

  • Lovedon fields 2841 richard chivers pressimage 1

    Lovedon Fields, Kingsworthy by John Pardey Architects and BBA Architects

    Source: Richard Chivers

  • Lovedon fields 2841 richard chivers pressimage 2

    Lovedon Fields, Kingsworthy by John Pardey Architects and BBA Architects

    Source: Richard Chivers

  • Milford on sea beach 3228 martin gardner pressimage 1

    Beach Huts and Public Realm Improvements, Milford on Sea by Snug Architects and Ramboll Consulting Engineers

    Source: Martin Gardner

  • Milford on sea beach 3228 martin gardner pressimage 2

    Beach Huts and Public Realm Improvements, Milford on Sea by Snug Architects and Ramboll Consulting Engineers

    Source: Martin Gardner

  • The lookout at lepe 3032 jim stephenson pressimage 1

    The Lookout at Lepe Country Park, Southampton by Hampshire County Council Architects

    Source: Jim Stephenson

  • The lookout at lepe 3032 jim stephenson pressimage 4

    The Lookout at Lepe Country Park, Southampton by Hampshire County Council Architects

    Source: Jim Stephenson

  • Whitchurch silk mill 3055 jon skipper pressimage 5

    Whitchurch Silk Mill, Whitchurch by Hampshire County Council Architects

    Source: Jon Skipper

  • Ridding court 3062 peter cook pressimage 1

    Ridding Court, Winchester College, Winchester by Cowper Griffith Architects

    Source: Peter Cook

  • Greenland library 3096 lance mcnulty pressimage 3

    Greenland Library, Brasenose College, Oxford by Lee\Fitzgerald Architects

    Source: Lance McNulty

  • Dora carr close 2894 timothy soar pressimage 3

    Dora Carr Close, Oxford by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, RPS and Ruff Architects

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • The beecroft buildin 2843 jim stephenson pressimage 1

    The Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown

    Source: Jim Stephenson

  • The hands building 3196 richard chivers pressimage 3

    The Hands Building, Mansfield College, Oxford by MICA Architects

    Source: Richard Chivers

  • Westgate, oxford 2935 nick caville pressimage 2

    Westgate, Oxford by BDP, Dixon Jones, Allies and Morrison, Panter Hudspith, Glenn Howells Architects

    Source: Nick Caville

The AJ can reveal the 17 buildings shortlisted for RIBA regional awards in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire

Selected from 37 entrants, the finalists for the South region includes two buildings by Hampshire County Council in-house architect team and the Hampshire House by Níall McLaughlin Architects which was recently reviewed by the AJ.

Last year only 12 schemes were shortlisted in the region, although McLaughlin’s 2018 Stirling Prize contender, the Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre in Worcester, was among them.

The buildings will now be assessed by a regional jury, with the winners announced at a joint awards evening with the South East victors at Newbury Racecourse on Thursday 23 May.

All the regional award winners will be considered for the RIBA National Awards and the recipients of these will be announced in June. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize.

The shortlist

GW Annenberg Performing Arts Centre, Wellington College, Crowthorne by Studio Seilern Architects

Gw annenberg perform 2824 omer kanipak pressimage 4

Source: Omer Kanipak

River Thames Footbridge, Maidenhead by Knight Architects and COWI

River thames footbri 3111 knight architects pressimage 3

Source: Knight Architects

Murray Centre, Downe House School, Thatcham by Design Engine Architects

Downe house murray c 2818 design engine pressimage 2

Source: Design Engine

The Corkhouse, Berkshire by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton

Cork house 2926 david grandorge pressimage 3

Source: David Grandorge

Lark Rise, Berkshire by Bere Architects

Lark rise 3218 tim crocker pressimage 2

Source: Tim Crocker

Places Leisure, Eastleigh by AHR

Places leisure eastl 3130 daniel hopkinson pressimage 4

Source: Daniel Hopkinson

Lovedon Fields, Kingsworthy by John Pardey Architects and BBA Architects

Lovedon fields 2841 richard chivers pressimage 4

Source: Richard Chivers

Beach Huts and Public Realm Improvements, Milford on Sea by Snug Architects and Ramboll Consulting Engineers

Milford on sea beach 3228 martin gardner pressimage 2

Source: Martin Gardner

The Lookout at Lepe Country Park, Southampton by Hampshire County Council Architects

The lookout at lepe 3032 jim stephenson pressimage 3

Source: Jim Stephenson

Whitchurch Silk Mill, Whitchurch by Hampshire County Council Architects

Whitchurch silk mill 3055 joe low pressimage 3

Source: Joe Low

Ridding Court, Winchester College, Winchester by Cowper Griffith Architects

Ridding court 3062 peter cook pressimage 4

Source: Peter Cook

Hampshire House, Hampshire by Niall McLaughlin Architects

Hampshire house 2871 nick kane pressimage 2

Source: Nick Kane

Greenland Library, Brasenose College, Oxford by Lee\Fitzgerald Architects

Greenland library 3096 lance mcnulty pressimage 2

Source: Lance McNulty

Dora Carr Close, Oxford by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, RPS and Ruff Architects

Dora carr close 2894 timothy soar pressimage 1

Source: Timothy Soar

The Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown

The beecroft buildin 2843 jack hobhouse pressimage 4

Source: Jim Stephenson

The Hands Building, Mansfield College, Oxford by MICA Architects

The hands building 3196 mica architects pressimage 5

Source: MICA Architects

Westgate, Oxford by BDP, Dixon Jones, Allies and Morrison, Panter Hudspith, Glenn Howells Architects

Westgate, oxford 2935 nick caville pressimage 4

Source: Nick Caville

