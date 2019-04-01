Níall McLaughlin house among finalists for 2019 RIBA South regional awards

The AJ can reveal the 17 buildings shortlisted for RIBA regional awards in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire
Selected from 37 entrants, the finalists for the South region includes two buildings by Hampshire County Council in-house architect team and the Hampshire House by Níall McLaughlin Architects which was recently reviewed by the AJ.
Last year only 12 schemes were shortlisted in the region, although McLaughlin’s 2018 Stirling Prize contender, the Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre in Worcester, was among them.
The buildings will now be assessed by a regional jury, with the winners announced at a joint awards evening with the South East victors at Newbury Racecourse on Thursday 23 May.
All the regional award winners will be considered for the RIBA National Awards and the recipients of these will be announced in June. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize.
The shortlist
GW Annenberg Performing Arts Centre, Wellington College, Crowthorne by Studio Seilern Architects
Source: Omer Kanipak
River Thames Footbridge, Maidenhead by Knight Architects and COWI
Source: Knight Architects
Murray Centre, Downe House School, Thatcham by Design Engine Architects
Source: Design Engine
The Corkhouse, Berkshire by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton
Source: David Grandorge
Lark Rise, Berkshire by Bere Architects
Source: Tim Crocker
Places Leisure, Eastleigh by AHR
Source: Daniel Hopkinson
Lovedon Fields, Kingsworthy by John Pardey Architects and BBA Architects
Source: Richard Chivers
Beach Huts and Public Realm Improvements, Milford on Sea by Snug Architects and Ramboll Consulting Engineers
Source: Martin Gardner
The Lookout at Lepe Country Park, Southampton by Hampshire County Council Architects
Source: Jim Stephenson
Whitchurch Silk Mill, Whitchurch by Hampshire County Council Architects
Source: Joe Low
Ridding Court, Winchester College, Winchester by Cowper Griffith Architects
Source: Peter Cook
Hampshire House, Hampshire by Niall McLaughlin Architects
Source: Nick Kane
Greenland Library, Brasenose College, Oxford by Lee\Fitzgerald Architects
Source: Lance McNulty
Dora Carr Close, Oxford by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, RPS and Ruff Architects
Source: Timothy Soar
The Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown
Source: Jim Stephenson
The Hands Building, Mansfield College, Oxford by MICA Architects
Source: MICA Architects
Westgate, Oxford by BDP, Dixon Jones, Allies and Morrison, Panter Hudspith, Glenn Howells Architects
Source: Nick Caville
