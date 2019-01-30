Níall McLaughlin and Mary Duggan sign up as AJ Small Projects judges

Mary Duggan, Níall McLaughlin and Jason Whiteley have all been confirmed as judges of this year’s AJ Small Projects awards, which close for entries in two days’ time

McLaughlin whose practice’s Auckland Castle scheme in County Durham is about to complete, has commented of the continuing importance of small projects to his own practice. ‘I love doing small projects,’ he said. ‘They are such a pleasure to do. In a way it’s like a chamber piece, when you take a few very simple instruments and work out a musical idea very thoroughly through very limited means. In tiny projects you can express some quite profound ideas’.

Duggan was a director of Duggan Morris Architects from 2004-2017 before establishing Mary Duggan Architects in March 2017. She is known for work in which the care in the detailing is carried through from the small to much larger projects. Her current jobs including an events space for the Science Museum – about to complete – and a housing scheme of 120 new homes for Brick by Brick in Croydon.

Whiteley is a director of Matheson Whiteley together with Donald Matheson, which won last year’s AJ Small Projects with Wrong House, a ‘confidently understated’ extension in Hackney. The practice recently completed the Künstlerhaus Stuttgart and is currently working on projects ranging from an artist’s studio to a 64-bed care home.

The AJ’s architecture editor Rob Wilson, who is chairing this year’s jury, said Wrong House epitomised how AJ Small Projects celebrates ‘big architecture on a small canvas. It was an incredibly strong piece of architecture, which was praised both for its humility and restraint while making a great contribution to a London street’.

The AJ’s sustainability editor Hattie Hartman will also join Wilson on the 2019 panel.

This year’s awards are open for entries until Friday (1 February) with the shortlist set to be announced in March. All the shortlisted practices will then present in front of the judging panel as part of the intense and well-loved Small Projects speed crit.

The AJ Small Projects Awards, run in association with Marley Eternit, celebrates completed projects with a contract value below £250,000, giving much-deserved recognition to schemes with a smaller price-tag.

All the projects entered into the awards will be featured in the AJ Buildings Library with the 20 shortlisted projects published in a special edition of the AJ and showcased in an exhibition.

The winner will take home a cheque for £2,500.

See a selection of entries to AJ Small Projects 2019 in the AJ Buildings Library