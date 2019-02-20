Nagan Johnson to upgrade Ernö Goldfinger’s first UK house

Nagan Johnson Architects has won planning permission for its proposal to upgrade an Ernö Goldfinger-designed house in Essex – the Hungarian architect’s first to be built in the UK

The practice, founded by architect Michael Johnson and landscape designer Deborah Nagan, was appointed by the owners of Hill Pasture in Broxted to ‘bring the house up to speed with contemporary needs’.

The house was designed by Goldfinger in 1936, and Nagan Johnson’s plans include a single-storey side extension, which will create a new entrance to the house from the garden, and a two-storey rear extension to accommodate a new staircase.

It features a covered entrance lined with a ‘joyful intervention’ of yellow tiles, which stand in contrast to the original blue brick. Nagan Johnson said the tiles were a nod to Goldfinger’s love of ‘embedding colour’ within his architecture.

The house, designed by the celebrated Hungarian architect for the gardener and painter Humphreys Waterfield has already been the subject of changes throughout its history. In 1999, architect John Winter was commissioned to extend the first floor to provide an additional bedroom, and some external repair works.

Nagan Johnson said: ‘With the existing property being added on to throughout the past and being visually read as such, we saw our intervention as an opportunity for small pieces of high-quality contemporary design as the continuation of what is a rich architectural lineage that the property already boasts.’