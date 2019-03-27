Museum of London seeks West Smithfield exhibition designer

The Museum of London is recruiting a design team for a landmark subterranean gallery within its new £180 million West Smithfield headquarters

The winning team will create an innovative new Past Time exhibition within the ‘vast, atmospheric’ vaults (pictured) beneath the historic 1883 General Market building in West Smithfield which is due to be transformed into a new home for the museum by Stanton Williams and Asif Khan.

The £7.5 million project is the first gallery to be commissioned for the landmark new venue which will contain a collection of over six million items showcasing a 2,000-year-history of London. The 2,500m² subterranean gallery could be the only such space in the world displaying a live railway as Thameslink passes through part of the site.

According to a press statement: ‘The brief asks teams to put forward designs for an object-rich, narrative-driven, immersive, theatrical and interactive display. The objects on display will be drawn from the London Collection – ranging from the remains of some of the most ancient Londoners to costume, social and working history to art and photography.

‘Integral to this area will be a dedicated space to showcase The Cheapside Hoard, for the first time since its exhibition in 2013, which has been generously supported by new museum’s Founding Partner, The Goldsmiths’ Company and its affiliated Charity, who have pledged £10 million towards the project.’

Stanton Williams and Asif Khan, working with conservation expert Julian Harrap, won the contest to design the Museum of London’s new home inside the historic Smithfield market complex in July 2017.

The new museum will be constructed on the 25,000m² West Smithfield site, which comprises a series of vacant, mostly Victorian, buildings. The plans involve retaining many of these buildings, including an iconic dome. The existing Smithfield Market, which traces its history back nearly 1,000 years, will continue unaffected by the proposals.

Early hints that the Museum of London was eyeing up a move to West Smithfield from its Powell & Moya-designed Barbican home appeared in December 2014. Plans to transform the current museum site into a competition-winning £288m concert hall by Diller Scofidio + Renfro were unveiled in January.

The new gallery, planned to open in 2024, will occupy a large subterranean space beneath the General Market which includes several vaults and an area previously used as a railway goods yard incorporating an operational railway used for Thameslink services.

The exhibition will explore London in Time, London Life, and The Physical City, while also featuring the archaeologically-significant Cheapside Hoard.

The design contract will cover exhibition lead design, 3D design, lighting design, graphic design, and the concept design of mechanical interactive exhibits. A shortlist will be selected this summer prior to the announcement of an overall winner.

The deadline for applications is 29 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information