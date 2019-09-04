MUMA beats star firms to win Grimsthorpe Castle contest

MUMA has been selected ahead of an all-star shortlist in a competition for a new gallery at Grade I-listed Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire

The practice – which was shortlisted for last year’s RIBA Stirling Prize – was chosen ahead of rival bids by Adam Richards Architects, Caruso St John Architects, Hugh Broughton Architects, Níall McLaughlin Architects, and Stephen Marshall Architects to win the commission.

The winning team, which includes landscape designer Todd Longstaffe-Gowan, will now work with the Trustees of Grimsthorpe Castle to draw up a new masterplan for visitor facilities at the John Vanbrugh-designed country house.

Planned to complete in 2022, the project will upgrade public spaces and create a new exhibition space within the historic complex, which has been home to the de Eresby family since 1516.

Managing trustee Sebastian Miller said: ‘We were excited by MUMA’s approach, which brings a new clarity to the existing public spaces within our estate and at the same time integrates the new gallery within the historic Grimsthorpe landscape.

‘In particular, the jury panel was impressed by the way the design proposals worked together with nature to create a wonderful setting for the visitors’ appreciation of the art.’

Images of the winning scheme have yet to be revealed.