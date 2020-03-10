MPs launch inquiry into ‘slow progress’ replacing dangerous cladding

A parliamentary select committee has launched an inquiry into the removal of dangerous cladding from high-rise buildings

The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee will scrutinise the pace of removals and level of government funding set aside to help.

It will also look at the wider problems faced by residents with dangerous cladding on their buildings.

Committee chair and Labour MP Clive Betts said the government’s financial support to enable removal of aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding on private building ‘appears to be far short of what is necessary to address the real scale of the issue’.

As the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire approaches, remedial work is yet to begin on 143 of the 175 private-sector high-rise residential properties with similar ACM cladding, the committee pointed out.

It also acknowledged there were ‘a number of forms of dangerous cladding’ on residential buildings – not just ACM – and vowed to scrutinise the removal of all types

‘This committee has already called on the government to fund the removal of all forms of combustible cladding and criticised the pace of change,’ said Betts. ‘Nearly 1,000 days since the fire at Grenfell Tower, these issues must now be addressed.’.

And it noted that residents whose properties have combustible cladding have grappled with ‘financial and emotional strain’ caused by more than the risk of fire.

‘Residents have found themselves footing the bill for round-the-clock fire patrols, increased insurance premiums and difficulties in accessing mortgage finance,’ the committee said.

The committee will investigate whether residents who have been financially affected by the cladding on their building need more support.