Moxon wins timber bridge contest

Moxon Architects has won an invited competition to design a timber pedestrian and cycle bridge in Balingen, southern Germany

The 40m-long scheme over the River Eyach, picked unanimously as the winner by the jury, was drawn up in collaboration with German timber bridge engineering specialist Ingenieurbüro Miebach.

The pair have previously teamed up on other competition entries.

According to the architect, the ’innovative, sustainable, and low-maintenance bridge’ will feature a pair of structural timber beams spanning the river at an oblique angle, ‘cradling pedestrians and cyclists upon a 3.5m-wide deck’.

The practice said: ’The outward-leaning outer faces of the shaped glulam beams will be visible, weathering naturally over time. The inner, pedestrian-facing surfaces will be clad in native timber slats with integrated lighting and handrails.

The bridge is being billed as a showpiece of the 2023 Baden-Würtemberg Garden Show.

The invited competition was judged by a jury chaired by landscape architect Cornelia Bott.

Ezra Groskin, an associate at Moxon Architects who was formerly at WilkinsonEyre, said the team was looking forward to working with a client [the City of Balingen] ‘who recognises the importance of sustainable infrastructure and a world-leading engineer fully committed to timber structures’.

He added: ’The new bridge will strengthen the footpath network in Balingen and contribute to responsible regeneration.

’Furthermore, we believe timber will continue to play a growing role in the UK’s built environment and so are excited to bring the experience and knowledge gained through this European collaboration home, where it will inform our approach to designing both bridges and buildings in this country.’