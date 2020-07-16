Morris + Company gets green light for major extension of Walter Segal home

London practice Morris + Company has secured planning permission for front and back extensions to self-build guru Walter Segal’s Highgate home
The Hoxton practice will expose original elements of 9 North Hill as well as adding a number of rooms to the 1965 property.
Segal’s home, which he designed, built and lived in for 20 years, has been amended several times. In 2017 Jonathan Tuckey Design was given permission for an unrealised 62m² extension.
Morris + Company will almost double the gross internal area of the home, which sits next to the Grade II-listed Bull pub and within the Highgate Conservation Area, to 300m².
The practice’s front extension involves converting an entrance passageway into a concealed cloakroom with a high-ceiling, providing an uninterrupted view of the original brickwork and exposed Segal staircase.
The practice’s two-storey rear extension will create a living room, a study and a master-suite overlooking the house’s long garden.
Morris + Company said the zig-zagging layout of the rear extension was derived from ‘thorough analysis of the logic and layout of the original garden and house’.
It added: ‘The sequence of volumes is stacked and slipped both vertically and horizontally, graduating away from the main house, in order to preserve the reading of Segal’s original architecture while at the same time creating a new, and legible whole.’
Landscaping works are included in the project, along with a raft of timber interventions including an internal staircase and a ‘veil’ of battens wrapped around the outside of the building.
Morris + Company said it set out to create a project that could be constructed in line with Segal’s self-build philosophy.
‘By using readily available locally sourced materials, we can create a low maintenance, modular, lightweight timber-framed system, similar to the construction method used in traditional Japanese architecture, that eliminates the need for specialist wet trades such as bricklaying and plastering and digging excessive foundations,’ it said.
The Highgate Conservation Area Advisory Committee said the proposals had been ‘forced into an ungainly form by various criteria’ and had ‘lost any sense of integrity in the process’.
But a report by planning officers said the scheme ‘would not obscure any relevant feature of the rear elevation’ and that ’its architectural language would be akin to that of the original house’.
The additions would ‘not be highly visible from the street’ and would ‘preserve the character and appearance of this part of the conservation area’ added officers.
They said small windows facing north ‘would not provide significant views towards private rear amenity areas’ and the extensions would ‘not appear unacceptably overbearing’.
Officers recommended approval of the scheme and it was passed by Haringey Council using delegated powers.
Work could start on site in January next year.
South East elevation and section
Project data
Client Ralph and Annalex Ardill
Architect Morris+Company: Joe Morris, Keir Regan-Alexander, Miranda MacLaren, David Storring, Fay Ferguson, Luke Matone, Edmund Harrison-Gray, Holly Hayward
Structural engineer Simple Works
Heritage consultants Museum of London Archaeology
Arboricultural consultant PJC Consultancy
Advisor to principal designer Pick Everard
Visualisations Darc Studio
Model maker William Guthrie
Model photographer Jack Hobhouse
Start on site Estimated January 2021
Completion Estimated October 2021
Procurement route Traditional
Construction cost Undisclosed
Total Site Area 745m²
Gross Internal Area of existing house 166m²
Gross internal area of proposed extension 134m²
Total gross internal area: 300m²
Walter segal house exisitng view of house rear
Readers' comments (1)
Robert Wakeham16 July, 2020 9:13 am
Rather surprising to see the construction method used in traditional Japanese architecture referenced in relation to this particular house - you'd surely think that Segal's system would tick all the boxes, but in these extensions the tail is wagging the dog and the Highgate Conservation Area Advisory Committee is surely right.
Is it because of the modesty of Segal's work that (as far as I'm aware) none has been listed? Surely the 20th Century Society (and the RIBA if it's not preoccupied with more important things) should be taking an interest?
I don't know whether alterations to this house had already compromised its quality, but in the absence of any move to conserve it in its setting the next best strategy might surely have been to move it to another site - a Segal house shouldn't be too difficult to dismantle and re-assemble.
