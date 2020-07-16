Morris + Company gets green light for major extension of Walter Segal home

London practice Morris + Company has secured planning permission for front and back extensions to self-build guru Walter Segal’s Highgate home

The Hoxton practice will expose original elements of 9 North Hill as well as adding a number of rooms to the 1965 property.

Segal’s home, which he designed, built and lived in for 20 years, has been amended several times. In 2017 Jonathan Tuckey Design was given permission for an unrealised 62m² extension.

Morris + Company will almost double the gross internal area of the home, which sits next to the Grade II-listed Bull pub and within the Highgate Conservation Area, to 300m².

The practice’s front extension involves converting an entrance passageway into a concealed cloakroom with a high-ceiling, providing an uninterrupted view of the original brickwork and exposed Segal staircase.

The practice’s two-storey rear extension will create a living room, a study and a master-suite overlooking the house’s long garden.

Morris + Company said the zig-zagging layout of the rear extension was derived from ‘thorough analysis of the logic and layout of the original garden and house’.

It added: ‘The sequence of volumes is stacked and slipped both vertically and horizontally, graduating away from the main house, in order to preserve the reading of Segal’s original architecture while at the same time creating a new, and legible whole.’

Landscaping works are included in the project, along with a raft of timber interventions including an internal staircase and a ‘veil’ of battens wrapped around the outside of the building.

Morris + Company said it set out to create a project that could be constructed in line with Segal’s self-build philosophy.

‘By using readily available locally sourced materials, we can create a low maintenance, modular, lightweight timber-framed system, similar to the construction method used in traditional Japanese architecture, that eliminates the need for specialist wet trades such as bricklaying and plastering and digging excessive foundations,’ it said.

The Highgate Conservation Area Advisory Committee said the proposals had been ‘forced into an ungainly form by various criteria’ and had ‘lost any sense of integrity in the process’.

But a report by planning officers said the scheme ‘would not obscure any relevant feature of the rear elevation’ and that ’its architectural language would be akin to that of the original house’.

The additions would ‘not be highly visible from the street’ and would ‘preserve the character and appearance of this part of the conservation area’ added officers.

They said small windows facing north ‘would not provide significant views towards private rear amenity areas’ and the extensions would ‘not appear unacceptably overbearing’.

Officers recommended approval of the scheme and it was passed by Haringey Council using delegated powers.

Work could start on site in January next year.

South East elevation and section

Project data

Client Ralph and Annalex Ardill

Architect Morris+Company: Joe Morris, Keir Regan-Alexander, Miranda MacLaren, David Storring, Fay Ferguson, Luke Matone, Edmund Harrison-Gray, Holly Hayward

Structural engineer Simple Works

Heritage consultants Museum of London Archaeology

Arboricultural consultant PJC Consultancy

Advisor to principal designer Pick Everard

Visualisations Darc Studio

Model maker William Guthrie

Model photographer Jack Hobhouse

Start on site Estimated January 2021

Completion Estimated October 2021

Procurement route Traditional

Construction cost Undisclosed

Total Site Area 745m²

Gross Internal Area of existing house 166m²

Gross internal area of proposed extension 134m²

Total gross internal area: 300m²