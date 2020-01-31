Morris + Company gets go-ahead to flatten and replace Camden’s Sports Direct

Morris + Company has won approval for plans to demolish a Sports Direct store in the heart of Camden Town and replace it with a five-storey Premier Inn hotel

The London-based architect’s plans for the site on the corner of Camden High Street and Delancey Street were approved by Camden Council’s planning committee last Thursday evening (23 January).

The new 2,320m² scheme for developer Demar Holdings includes an 80-room hotel, three social rental homes and 150m² of retail space.

According to the architect, its ‘bold and confident’ redbrick scheme has been designed to complement the Victorian and Edwardian parades which stand as ‘prominent and iconic buildings’ along Camden High Street.

Joe Morris, founder of Morris + Company, said: ’We are excited to be delivering a building of finely crafted brickwork, rooted in its context, with relief, texture, and materiality which seeks to enhance the sense and vibrancy of Camden High Street.

’Our main aim during the design development was to add delight and meaning to this key corner of the high street whilst being respectful of the finer grain of the surrounding buildings.’

01 concept model credit morris+company