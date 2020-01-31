Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Morris + Co gets go-ahead to flatten and replace Camden’s Sports Direct

31 January, 2020 By

APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

Source:Atelier Replica

1/5

Hide caption

  • APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

    APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

    Source:Atelier Replica

  • APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

    APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

    Source:Atelier Replica

  • APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

    APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

  • APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

    APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

  • APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

    APPROVED: Morris + Company's plans for a Premier Inn in Camden Town

  • Comment

Morris + Company has won approval for plans to demolish a Sports Direct store in the heart of Camden Town and replace it with a five-storey Premier Inn hotel

The London-based architect’s plans for the site on the corner of Camden High Street and Delancey Street were approved by Camden Council’s planning committee last Thursday evening (23 January). 

The new 2,320m² scheme for developer Demar Holdings includes an 80-room hotel, three social rental homes and 150m² of retail space.

According to the architect, its ‘bold and confident’ redbrick scheme has been designed to complement the Victorian and Edwardian parades which stand as ‘prominent and iconic buildings’ along Camden High Street. 

Joe Morris, founder of Morris + Company, said: ’We are excited to be delivering a building of finely crafted brickwork, rooted in its context, with relief, texture, and materiality which seeks to enhance the sense and vibrancy of Camden High Street.

’Our main aim during the design development was to add delight and meaning to this key corner of the high street whilst being respectful of the finer grain of the surrounding buildings.’     

01 concept model credit morris+company

01 concept model credit morris+company

Project data

Architect Morris + Company
Project manager JLL
Interior architect Axiom
Planning consultant Gerald Eve
Engineering (M&E) and sustainability PSH
Structural engineer Clancy Consulting
Acoustic consultant 24 Acoustics
Air quality consultant Phlorum
Daylight/sunlight consultant Point 2 Surveyors
Traffic and transport consultant RGP
Heritage/streetscape consultant KM Heritage
Verified views and visualisations AFI Studio
Cost consultant Baqus
Adviser to principal designer Pick Everard
Retail property specialist Lewis Craig

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

Related files

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs