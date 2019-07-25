Morris + Co draws up office tower next to US Embassy

Morris + Company has submitted plans for a 13-storey office tower within the Nine Elms development in London

The practice formally handed in an application to create the EG:HQ building next to the US Embassy at Embassy Gardens on the South Bank of the River Thames.

The scheme, for developer Ballymore, will contain more than 20,000m2 of predominantly office space, along with ground-floor shops and restaurants.

The project also features a communal terrace and several private terraces as well as 330 cycle spaces and a cycle workshop.

Ballymore said the proposed layout would maximise space and natural light and give ‘expansive’ views from every desk in the building.

Businesses including publishing giants Penguin Random House are expected to join the US Embassy, designed by Kieran Timberlake, at the Embassy Gardens development, with big names such as tech leader Apple signed up for the wider Battersea regeneration.

EG:HQ would be walkable to Vauxhall National Rail and Tube stations, with two new Northern Line stations expected to open at Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station in 2021.

Morris + Company founding director Joe Morris said: ‘Office design is evolving as the expectations of the end-user develop. Ballymore set an ambitious brief to create a building which promotes health and wellbeing and is equipped for future workplace trends.’

Ballymore managing director John Mulryan added: ‘Nine Elms is fast establishing itself as a competitive commercial quarter … We know that in order to attract the best talent, companies need to provide high-quality office space that supports wellbeing, creativity, and ultimately productivity.’

Subject to planning, construction could start early next year, with the building earmarked for completion in 2022.