Modular factories reopen despite lockdown

Two of the UK’s largest modular home producers are reopening factories despite the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown

Urban Splash has announced it is phasing staff out of furlough to operate its factory in Derbyshire and work on its live construction sites, which feature kit-of-parts homes.

And Legal & General Modular Homes (L&G), which did not furlough any staff, is bringing staff back to its modular homes facility in North Yorkshire.

Tom Bloxham, chairman of Urban Splash, explained that his company can operate under social distancing rules.

He said: ‘We have taken the time to brief colleagues in-depth on the specific processes at each site, allowing them to adhere to robust new health and safety measures, adjust to new ways of working and to respect social distancing guidelines.’

Urban Splash is working on sites in Manchester, Birmingham, Sheffield, Merseyside and Plymouth.

In a statement, L&G said: ‘With a controlled factory environment, and having re-aligned production with additional measures to accommodate strict social distancing, last week operatives were able to return safely to the 51,000m² modular manufacturing facility to continue their ground-breaking work.’

Rosie Toogood, chief executive of L&G Modular Homes, also suggested Covid-19 would incentivise modular construction methods.

She said homes can be delivered ‘at a much faster rate than traditional construction’, adding: ‘In a post- Covid-19 crisis environment, the speed of delivery will be more important than ever before.’

L&G has just won planning permission for a 154-home development on an 8-acre site in Selby, North Yorkshire.

The scheme will be the first that L&G Modular Homes has delivered from land purchase through to designing and building homes. The architect for the scheme is L&G’s in-house design team.