Mirrored float by Raw Architecture Workshop debuts at London Pride

The winning ‘Under One Roof’ design in a competition organised by the London Festival of Architecture (LFA) and Architecture LGBT+ joined the Pride parade last Saturday (6 July)

The float’s design by Raw Architecture Workshop (RAW) consists of an inverted mirrored roof, supported on scaffolding and a timber frame, which reflected those on board as well as the crowds lining the route. Following a Pride brunch at the RIBA, the float left Portland Place to process down Regent Street to Trafalgar Square as part of the parade, filled and surrounded by architects and their friends.

The float was sponsored by practices including Foster + Partners, Grimshaw, BDP and PLP Architecture – as well as by Sir Robert McAlpine, which managed the float build and provided a flatbed truck to carry it.

Show Fullscreen Architecture lgbt+ pride 2019 pic luke o’donovan (8 of 23)

Graeme Laughlan and David Mulligan, who founded RAW in 2010, said: ’It has been an incredible experience to win the competition to design this year’s float and be involved with the London Festival of Architecture and Architecture LGBT+, contributing to their celebration of diversity and inclusivity. We hope the Under One Roof message captured the spirit of Pride. Next stop, Manchester Pride!’

Tamsie Thomson, director of the London Festival of Architecture, said: ’Thanks to RAW Architecture Workshop, we’re celebrating the brilliance of London’s architecture sector, and the diversity which allows it to thrive’.

Tom Guy, director at Guy Piper Architects and founder of Architecture LGBT+ added: ’The Architecture Pride float competition has become the highlight of the year, as it is the perfect opportunity for architects to apply their creativity and ingenuity to broadcast Architecture LGBT+’s core message of promoting diversity in the architectural industry to our peers and Pride attendees.’

Show Fullscreen Architecture lgbt+ pride 2019 pic luke o’donovan (20 of 23)

RAW’s ’Under One Roof’ design was named the winner at an event in Borough Market in June, prior to a three-week build managed by McAlpine. It was selected from more than 30 designs, including strong entries by BDP with Conisbee, Foster + Partners and Grimshaw – all three of which were awarded special commendations.

The judging panel consisted of Anne Cosentino, equality, diversity and inclusion manager at the RIBA; Evan Davis, the broadcaster and presenter; Tom Guy; Sarah Habershon, architect and member of last year’s winning team from Hawkins\Brown; Tamsie Thomson; Rob Wilson, AJ architecture editor; and Steven Belton, regional administration manager, London at Sir Robert McAlpine.

The competition was open to architecture students, recent graduates and emerging practices as well as staff in more established firms. The float will appear at Manchester Pride on 24 August.