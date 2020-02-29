MIPIM 2020 suspended over coronavirus fears

The organisers behind MIPIM have postponed the annual international property fair in Cannes due to ‘growing concerns’ over the spread of coronavirus

Pressure had been mounting on the show’s backers to shelve the global event, which was set to attract more than 26,000 attendees to the French resort including hundreds of UK architects.

Last week a raft of big names pulled out of the show including property agents Knight Frank and Cushman & Wakefield, and architects HOK and Morrow + Lorraine.

Now the organisers have announced the ’world’s leading property market’ will be pushed back from 10-13 March to 2-5 June.

Paul Zilk, chief executive of event backer, Reed MIDEM, said: ’Given the evolving context, the best course of action is to postpone MIPIM to June. This is not a decision we have taken lightly.

He added: ’The wellbeing of our clients and staff is our priority. We believe these new dates will provide the international MIPIM community with the opportunity to achieve their business objectives.’

Yesterday (28 February) the mayor of Nice confirmed a woman in Cannes, reportedly a 23-year-old fashion student who had recently returned from Milan, had tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in nearby Lombardy, north-west Italy is among the worst outside Asia. France now has 38 confirmed cases of the virus.

Earlier in the week MIPIM’s organisers had insisted the show would go ahead despite the threat of contagion which had already caused the Milan Furniture Fair to be postponed from April to June.

