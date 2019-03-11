MIPIM 2019: The AJ Blog

Monday 11 March

18:42 Angela Dapper

Day one at MIPIM started in the Gatwick lounge where we bumped into a number of familiar faces before our early morning Easy Jet flight. Three out of the four all-female Grimshaw MIPIM team landed in Cannes early on Monday so we had the day to ourselves to plan out our week. Tonight the other two are off to London First opening drinks, while I am flying solo at the NLA/ LFA MIPIM dinner. It should be fun, although it’s always slightly daunting attending events on your own (and then trying to remember where your apartment is after).

Chilling out on day one was great. We met fellow architect Robert Douge and crashed his meeting with his client. We sat in the sun drinking rosé, full of energy and enthusiasm for the week ahead. I hope the rest of the week is this lovely.

Angela dapper monday Pictured left to right: Andi Kercini, MHA London; Robert Douge, MW-A; Angela Dapper, Grimshaw – sitting in the sun, showing off our promo items for MIPIM.

Tomorrow, hopefully, I will be up early enough for yoga on the beach.



18:36 Leo Pemberton

Leoandtheteam day1

Flying in from Stansted on a far-too-early flight, we’ve touched down in Cannes and we’re ready to kick off MIPIM 2019! So far, the vibe in the town is relaxed with the best tables on La Croisette free for the taking, but I’m sure tomorrow will be a different story! Despite strong winds, the sun is out, and we hosted a lunch for friends on the seafront, got our first taste of chilled rosé and compared notes on what to expect from the week ahead.

Our thoughts turned to the brave cyclists who we hope are being helped along by tailwinds on the final leg of their journey–we look forward to welcoming them into town tomorrow afternoon.

Tonight, we head off to the Holistic ‘Go Dutch’ networking event and dinner, we can’t wait to get our hands on their fantastic MIPIM survival kits. Trust us on this, they come in handy.

Fun fact about Cannes; it may come as no surprise to anyone walking up and down La Croisette that Cannes is home to more luxury goods shops than any other French location outside of Paris!

17:05 Ben Derbyshire

Tomorrow, I start the day on a panel to discuss ‘Housing The Powerhouse’ in the Sheffield stand. MIPIM attracts more and more local authorities competing for attention with bigger and bigger stands. London and Manchester are now joined by the West Midlands Combined Authority all with their own marquees. Later in the week, I’m talking on the Liverpool stand with Paul Monaghan lately appointed as the city’s design adviser.

Over lunch, I chair a discussion with some of the smaller practices in the RIBA delegation about their struggles with public procurement – more of that later. Then, in the afternoon, I welcome my partners on the Club Pelloton ride arriving at the quayside in Cannes. Riette Oosthuizen, our planning partner is the first woman from the HTA team to make the trip by bike. Sandy Morrison, an old hand, is somehow finding the time to sketch on the stopovers. You can check his output @SandysDrawings.

I’m told efforts are being made to curb excesses of machismo on the ride – backing off pressure on the less athletic to take time out in the backup bus. Me, I’d rather take up David Lunts’ suggestion of a gentle downhill ride from Aix en Provence. Still, the HTA crew have managed to raise £35,000 for the Coram Foundation.

13:55 Mark Shaw

Arrived in sunny France. People have been asking me ‘What is MIPIM?’ to which I reply ‘a property conference’. I’m not sure what that means so I have been asking myself a few things.

Last week I tweeted about how I was keen to blog about small practices at MIPIM. Is Studioshaw a ‘small practice’ or, as we are fewer than 10 people, are we just a ’normal’ practice (70 per cent of UK architects are employed in practices of under 10 people)? Is MIPIM worthwhile for normal practices? Can we network and grow the business successfully here?

I think micro-networks may be an important factor this week… with a daunting, endless sea of people, I think it might be useful to connect with like-minded individuals. Hence the cycling crew. I am part of the FreeholdLGBT group and so will be interesting to see what that is like.

I am travelling with fellow RIBA standers Tarek Merlin, and Joe Haire and Dicky Lewis from White Red Architects. We are sharing an Airbnb, and swapping networking tips and business ideas – more micro-networking.

So far chatted to Julian from DMFK Architects on the plane. They have grown from a small practice to a normal-sized one and have attended MIPIM several times so… maybe it did help them.

12:17 Ada Yvars Bravo

On board easyJet from Barcelona to Nice. Unbelievable… even the magazine is full of architecture these days. I prefer the swimmer.

Ada1

11:52 Emily Pallot

Riding as one team

It’s the beginning of Day 4, and so far we have cycled several hundred miles across various French landscapes. Throughout the ride I’ve been impressed by the team work and camaraderie in the group. The people on this ride come from a variety of backgrounds (most with property-related jobs) but share an interest in cycling. Some only picked up road cycling in the new year, while others are experienced cyclists. Despite this mix of abilities the sense of teamwork has meant that everyone, no matter their level, can enjoy the ride.

So far we’ve experienced more than enough rain alongside an unrelenting headwind (deafening at times), which when cycling across the exposed plains and hills of northern France, has certainly been a challenge. Yesterday our ride captains decided that our two teams would support each other rather than working as two separate groups when cycling into the headwind for our 71k stage from Dampierre to Essoyes. Stronger riders were put at the front to streamline the wind away from the riders behind. The wind breaks at the front were complemented by a moving chain gang at the back, where we all took turns to share the work against the wind. The weather got worse, with the rain painfully hitting my face (no glasses was a mistake) and at stages I could actually taste mud in my mouth and feel it in my contact lenses. For the final stage (Moloy to Dijon, 41km) the ladies steadily lead the peloton up to the top of the mountain and the descent into Dijon.

Riding with one focus

The teamwork also extends into our joint focus of raising money for Coram, the UK’s oldest children’s charity. Everyone has been working hard to raise money for the charity – from office bake sales to organising team sponsored jerseys and hosting pub quizzes. The work Coram does is really incredible and such a worthy cause for this challenge, so it’s great to know that we have raised over £370,000 for them so far.

Riding as one team

The event would be impossible without the support and organisation of Club Peloton and the wider team who have supported the riders. The physios, paramedics, motorcyclists, mechanics, cooks, drivers and everyone else work incredibly long days to make sure the event operates smoothly.

Riding as one international team

The event is a great way of experiencing the welcoming French people. I’ve been overwhelmed by the difference in attitude between France and the UK towards cyclists on the road – people pulling over to let us pass, and encouraging and cheering us on!

On day three we had lunch at a town hall in a small village, where the hall was shared with the primary school children. They made English flags and waved us out while singing ‘Hello, Goodbye’ by The Beatles. At this point we felt quite guilty for not having a French song prepared to sing back to them.

11:36 Kieren Majhail

I’m on my way to Cannes and I’ve already bumped into Andy Street, West Midlands mayor, at Birmingham International Airport. He was his usual cheery, friendly enthusiastic self. He’s one of the reasons why I have every faith that now is the time for the Midlands to finally be propelled successfully on to the world’s stage, and be known for more than just the home of balti!

Andy and his team at the West Midlands Combined Authority have the perfect mix of business sense, experience and ‘swagger’ – let’s see what they can do. Anyway, he reminded me to take sunglasses, so I’m off to the duty free to buy some!

10:08 Ben Derbyshire

Arriving at Cannes. My first gig is the Monday night supper for the practices participating on this year’s RIBA stand. This year there are 35 practices of varying sizes, and it feels really good to have such a solid representation of the profession. It’s an endorsement of the RIBA that some who have been attending for years have chosen to join the mission. There was a permanent, healthy bustle around the RIBA stand last year and that clearly has not gone unnoticed.

If I’m right, this could be the beginning of something more significant post-Brexit. The RIBA already organises trade missions in combination with the Department for International Trade, and we are increasingly working towards an international strategy in collaboration with the British Council. Meanwhile, I have been leading on global alliances with institutes around the world, so the RIBA can more effectively argue the case for the profession’s involvement in tackling climate change. So as president, to have the backing of such a substantial delegation feels like a big boost.

Mind you, I’m challenged as to what to say about our nation’s effort to build bridges rather than reinforce borders, as I give my welcoming address to the 60 or so representatives of our mission. All I can really say is that the debate back home in Westminster the very next day had better live up to its billing as a ‘meaningful vote’. Our government has delivered nothing at all meaningful so far, in the sense that it has given us certainty to plan for. So, hey, here we all are in Cannes waiting to hear what they have in mind for us. At least the sun’s out.

7:10 Tarek Merlin

On our way to MIPIM (very) early this morning. And it’s not exactly been a delightful experience. Security wasn’t too bad, but it’s the route in to the main departure hall that caused the most debate.

Whoever redesigned the Stansted retail experience needs to be… well, at least heavily chastised. The hideously snaking, seemingly never-ending circuitous route into the departure hall is everything that is wrong with airport retail design.

Completely ignoring any semblance of the original design intent of the main airport, the convoluted route, obviously designed to maximise retail frontage, ignores desire lines, forcing customers to walk in one snaking direction which inevitably just causes chaos and frustration. A mix of time-pressured business travellers, perambulating toddlers, slacker students, elderly couples, tourists and first-time travellers collide in the maze.

Anyway. A sunny morning leaving london. And our motley crew of small practices is looking forward to a fun week.

Sunday 10 March

20:38 Ben Derbyshire

I estimate it must be 20 years since my first visit to MIPIM in Cannes. As I pack for this year’s trip, forgive me as I plagiarise the voiceover of the trailer for March of the Penguins 2:

‘Ten years on [20 in my case]… The epic journey… A new adventure awaits… the harshest place on Earth [ok, the forecast is sunshine but it does sometimes rain]… The family finds a way [it certainly feels like a gathering of the clan]… March of the Penguins – The Next Step… cue Symphonia Antarctica’

Of course there are misgivings. The only reason we indulge in this unsustainable annual migration is because everyone else does – FOMO, as I’m told they call it these days, turns out to be a powerful force. This year, we are told housing minister Kit Malthouse may show up on Thursday, but otherwise, and with splendid irony, as the government’s attempts to extricate us from the EU continue to stall, it seems that the failure of the political class to reach agreement will see them miss out.

Despite the apparently self-defeating behaviour of the penguins, the march goes on. So off we go again. Mind you, this year the Nice tram extension will at least connect the airport to the train station – so there really is no need to spend €100 on a cab. Looking forward to trying it.

19:39 Kieren Majhail

Looking forward to the sun tomorrow in Cannes, a measly high of three degrees and snow in the Midlands today!

So first challenge of the week is what shoes to take? My seven-year-old daughter suggests my pink heels, but if I want to be able to walk the following week, I think I’ll have to stick to the flats!

Kieren

Saturday 9 March

12:39 Kieren Majhail

Had such a busy week running up to MIPIM. Trying to make sure work goes out to clients and that the team know what they need to do while I’m away. Last-minute planning and organising my schedule for the week ahead. Busy with International Women’s Day events – had the opportunity to talk alongside Ruth Reed, the first female president of the RIBA.

But at the same time constantly guilty that the week before being away from my three-year-old (for the first time) I’m super busy! The life of a working mother, trying to balance ambition with quality time with the children! A lot of the time us mothers don’t get it right, and the balance tips towards work commitments far too easily, as we find it difficult to say ‘no’ to challenges and opportunities that would not normally come our way.

So much is stacked against us in our industry: gender bias, inflexibility in working hours, parenting commitments clashing with work, over-commitment in both work and home life, and if that doesn’t wear us out the emotional drain of guilt will! My pre-MIPIM mother guilt release.

14:50 Tarek Merlin

So we are in the final run up and MIPIM fever has taken over our studio. I can’t believe it’s come around so quickly. It’s my first time back in a while and I’m filled with one-part excitement, one-part trepidation and multiple parts generally just not quite sure what to expect/FOMO about not having an invite to some glam Tom Bloxham party in the hills … working on it 😉

I’m really looking forward to all the events we do have lined up and have hopefully struck the right balance between organised meetings (including some 8:30 coffee mornings 😐), hanging out on the RIBA London stand and leaving enough time for impromptu schmoozing/late night networkathons in pubs and cafés on the Croisette.

We have a little lunch planned on the Tuesday with the RIBA which I’m really excited about. It’s off the back of the AJ article I wrote to discuss public procurement and small practices. SME practices make up 70 per cent of the profession but can often end up being excluded from procurement processes, so we’re trying to bridge the gap between clients and SMEs!

Ok so, there are 500 business cards sitting on my desk waiting to come with me, to join the Ibuprofen, Gaviscon, Berocca and fresh breath mints I’ve been advised to also bring along. See you there!

Thursday 7 March

19:05 Emily Pallot

Anxiety begins before Cylcle to MIPIM starts – a mixture of nerves about the challenge of cycling from London to Cannes increased by the nightmare that is packing.

Having never done the ride before, I have relied on helpful tips from colleagues, alongside seeking advice from various people I have met on the series of Club Peloton training rides. Despite all this, I’ve to some extent run into this quite blindly…

Being a busy person and relying on convenience has meant that I definitely should have planned the bag-packing tactic and kit much earlier; I found myself frantically ordering kit, food, power banks and various adaptors in the last week and spent the majority of the two days before the ride packing.

Acg mipim cycle kit 1

About two weeks before the ride, I started to create my first ever packing spreadsheet. So much to think about: planning for all weathers including freezing cold mornings and evenings (cycling from 6am to late at night) – alongside the possibility of being drenched by rain and therefore needing to change kit during the day. On the other hand, thinking and hoping for sunnier weather… but with this, another kit list of sun cream and a cap for under the helmet, not to mention lots of baby wipes for those hot and sweaty days in between showers…

In all honesty, my spreadsheet went out the window. I ended up just frantically throwing outfit combinations into bags. My spreadsheet made me feel better but in reality what I learned was there’s only so much planning you can do, and sometimes just * getting on with it * is so much easier.

The amount of stress I felt lifted once all bags were safely loaded and out of my control. Now I can focus on the challenge of the cycle with the knowledge that I have prepared well. Although I suppose if I haven’t there will be nothing I can do anyway!

16:35 Leo Pemberton

Enjoyed my pre-MIPIM planning session this morning with the Bespoke team. For the first time in years I’m not taking the Cannes Cannes Express – it’s Jet2 this time! The forecast is looking good (no rain!) but it’s MIPIM so I’ll be taking my brolly just in case.

We’re looking forward to catching up with friends and colleagues at the usual haunts (Manchester Bar is always a fave) and to joining some interesting talks in the London stand and the UK government pavilion. ‘Health, wellbeing and happiness – the search for the Holy Grail’ sounds like a good one. See you down there!

Illustration and animation by Huiyan Wang