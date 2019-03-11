MIPIM 2019: The AJ Blog begins

Monday 11 March

7:10 Tarek Merlin

On our way to MIPIM (very) early this morning. And it’s not exactly been a delightful experience. Security wasn’t too bad, but it’s the route in to the main departure hall that caused the most debate.

Whoever redesigned the Stansted retail experience needs to be… well, at least heavily chastised. The hideously snaking, seemingly never-ending circuitous route into the departure hall is everything that is wrong with airport retail design.

Completely ignoring any semblance of the original design intent of the main airport, the convoluted route, obviously designed to maximise retail frontage, ignores desire lines, forcing customers to walk in one snaking direction which inevitably just causes chaos and frustration. A mix of time-pressured business travellers, perambulating toddlers, slacker students, elderly couples, tourists and first-time travellers collide in the maze.

Anyway. A sunny morning leaving london. And our motley crew of small practices is looking forward to a fun week.

Sunday 10 March

19:39 Kieren Majhail

Looking forward to the sun tomorrow in Cannes, a measly high of three degrees and snow in the Midlands today!

So first challenge of the week is what shoes to take? My seven-year-old daughter suggests my pink heels, but if I want to be able to walk the following week, I think I’ll have to stick to the flats!

Kieren

Saturday 9 March

12:39 Kieren Majhail

Had such a busy week running up to MIPIM. Trying to make sure work goes out to clients and that the team know what they need to do while I’m away. Last-minute planning and organising my schedule for the week ahead. Busy with International Women’s Day events – had the opportunity to talk alongside Ruth Reed, the first female president of the RIBA.

But at the same time constantly guilty that the week before being away from my three-year-old (for the first time) I’m super busy! The life of a working mother, trying to balance ambition with quality time with the children! A lot of the time us mothers don’t get it right, and the balance tips towards work commitments far too easily, as we find it difficult to say ‘no’ to challenges and opportunities that would not normally come our way.

So much is stacked against us in our industry: gender bias, inflexibility in working hours, parenting commitments clashing with work, over-commitment in both work and home life, and if that doesn’t wear us out the emotional drain of guilt will! My pre-MIPIM mother guilt release.

14:50 Tarek Merlin

So we are in the final run up and MIPIM fever has taken over our studio. I can’t believe it’s come around so quickly. It’s my first time back in a while and I’m filled with one-part excitement, one-part trepidation and multiple parts generally just not quite sure what to expect/FOMO about not having an invite to some glam Tom Bloxham party in the hills … working on it 😉

I’m really looking forward to all the events we do have lined up and have hopefully struck the right balance between organised meetings (including some 8:30 coffee mornings 😐), hanging out on the RIBA London stand and leaving enough time for impromptu schmoozing/late night networkathons in pubs and cafés on the Croisette.

We have a little lunch planned on the Tuesday with the RIBA which I’m really excited about. It’s off the back of the AJ article I wrote to discuss public procurement and small practices. SME practices make up 70 per cent of the profession but can often end up being excluded from procurement processes, so we’re trying to bridge the gap between clients and SMEs!

Ok so, there are 500 business cards sitting on my desk waiting to come with me, to join the Ibuprofen, Gaviscon, Berocca and fresh breath mints I’ve been advised to also bring along. See you there!

Thursday 7 March

19:05 Emily Pallot

Anxiety begins before Cylcle to MIPIM starts – a mixture of nerves about the challenge of cycling from London to Cannes increased by the nightmare that is packing.

Having never done the ride before, I have relied on helpful tips from colleagues, alongside seeking advice from various people I have met on the series of Club Peloton training rides. Despite all this, I’ve to some extent run into this quite blindly…

Being a busy person and relying on convenience has meant that I definitely should have planned the bag-packing tactic and kit much earlier; I found myself frantically ordering kit, food, power banks and various adaptors in the last week and spent the majority of the two days before the ride packing.

Acg mipim cycle kit 1

About two weeks before the ride, I started to create my first ever packing spreadsheet. So much to think about: planning for all weathers including freezing cold mornings and evenings (cycling from 6am to late at night) – alongside the possibility of being drenched by rain and therefore needing to change kit during the day. On the other hand, thinking and hoping for sunnier weather… but with this, another kit list of sun cream and a cap for under the helmet, not to mention lots of baby wipes for those hot and sweaty days in between showers…

In all honesty, my spreadsheet went out the window. I ended up just frantically throwing outfit combinations into bags. My spreadsheet made me feel better but in reality what I learned was there’s only so much planning you can do, and sometimes just * getting on with it * is so much easier.

The amount of stress I felt lifted once all bags were safely loaded and out of my control. Now I can focus on the challenge of the cycle with the knowledge that I have prepared well. Although I suppose if I haven’t there will be nothing I can do anyway!

16:35 Leo Pemberton

Enjoyed my pre-MIPIM planning session this morning with the Bespoke team. For the first time in years I’m not taking the Cannes Cannes Express – it’s Jet2 this time! The forecast is looking good (no rain!) but it’s MIPIM so I’ll be taking my brolly just in case.

We’re looking forward to catching up with friends and colleagues at the usual haunts (Manchester Bar is always a fave) and to joining some interesting talks in the London stand and the UK government pavilion. ‘Health, wellbeing and happiness – the search for the Holy Grail’ sounds like a good one. See you down there!

Illustration and animation by Huiyan Wang