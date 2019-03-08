MIPIM 2019: meet the AJ bloggers

Introducing, in their own words, the AJ’s intrepid bloggers who will be keeping us up to date with all the goings on, business and otherwise, at MIPIM – the international property trade show in Cannes
Simon Allford
Head honcho at AHMM
Simon visits MIPIM every year, but briefly, to catch up with friends from all over the world and London … which despite rumours remains open.
Claire Bennie
Director at Municipal
Thirty-six hours at MIPIM to get everyone excited about high-quality public housing. Let’s see how that goes. Twitter @clairebennie
Paul Finch
AJ editorial director
Paul Finch is AJ’s editorial director and, in his own phrase, ‘Keeper of confidences’. A MIPIM veteran, he takes a keen interest in crustaceans and other contributors to the world of architecture and property.
Francesca Pintus
Senior urban designer at HOK
Francesca is embarking on her first MIPIM visit, eagerly looking forward to the whirlwind of events, panels and myriad French restaurants. Francesca works on local and international projects at different scales, feeding her interest into different cultures and working styles, so should fit in well among MIPIM’s global delegate list of social butterflies.
Ben Derbyshire
RIBA president and chair of HTA Design
Ben has attended MIPIM for more than two decades but this is his second time fronting the RIBA team – alongside 35 RIBA chartered practices. Ben will be on the lookout for signs of post-Brexit opportunity and a dilution of MIPIM monoculture. Twitter @ben_derbyshire
Sasha Bhavan
Founding director Knox Bhavan
Going with an open mind, hoping for unimagined opportunities. Will we find those enlightened clients and investors? Meet the suits but also our peers; share food, wine, stories, problems, advice and expertise; not an indulgence, but valuable interaction. We aim to enjoy ourselves, it is Cannes after all. Let’s hope the sun shines. Twitter @KnoxBhavan
Ada Yvars Bravo
Co-founder, MYAA
Ada is the Catalan co-founder of MYAA and runs its Barcelona offizz. She wants to unify Catalunya with UK after Bricksit. She is learning to read and write in Inglish and will trials the AJ Blog. This will be her second time at MI-PIN (which she previously thought was a hair clip). Twitter @ MYAAArchitects
Majhail, kieren bdp bw square
Kieren Majhail
Associate architect at BDP
A MIPIM first timer, non-Londoner, proud Midlander, Asian female, relatively young (if I can still say that), parent, vegan and teetotaller, so will fit in with the MIPIM crowd perfectly … Twitter @kierenmajhail
Wallacesampson square
Wallace Hampson
Chief executive at Harrogate Council and chief executive lead for energy in Leeds City Region
Joined Harrogate Council in 2008 but first time at MIPIM. As a Manchester United supporter he is glad to be in Cannes rather than Paris.
Steve Sanham
Managing director of HUB
Planning committee in Brent on Tuesday and appointments in Maidenhead on the Friday mean it’s a whistle-stop Tues/Weds visit for Steve to MIPIM this year. Focus will be the name of the game, so if you see him stood on the Croisette looking wistfully out to sea, ask him where he’s meant to be … Twitter @SteveSanham
Tania Love
Architect at FaulknerBrowns
Likens MIPIM to cross-country ski marathons; requires planning, pace, focus, endurance over varying terrain, and contending with a lot of slush. Large fluctuations in speed, work rate and intensity, but the rewards for going the distance are priceless. Twitter @TaniaLove_FBs
Tarek Merlin
Director and co-founder of Feix&Merlin
Back at MIPIM after a 10-year break, and quite excited about it too. I wonder how it’s changed? Should I still bring an empty bag with me for all the projects we will take home? Find me on the RIBA stand, as well as generally standing on street corners looking lost. Come say hello. Twitter @TarekMerlin @FeixandMerlin
Carol MacBain
Director at Reiach and Hall Architects
Carol’s second year at MIPIM and she is hoping it’s as good as the last time. Now convinced that it’s more than just a junket, she is mostly looking forward to beach hula hooping and having a quiet drink in La Calafornie with some clients, friends and colleagues. Twitter @reiachandhall
Anne-Marie Nicholson
Senior partner at PRP
This will be Anne-Marie’s fifth visit to MIPIM. She’s loaded with sleep, done loads of reading, left some useful holes in her diary for chance encounters and anchored her days around some pertinent events. She’s all set.
Mark Shaw
Founder of Studioshaw
Mark is the founder of Studioshaw, a young and energetic practice based in Shoreditch. MIPIM virgin, Freehold member, looking forward to swiMIPIM across the bay with a hangover, yikes! Twitter @studioshaw
Emily Pallot
Associate at Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
You’ll find Emily on the bike (Folkestone Route) and on the beach with a well-deserved glass of rosé!
Leo Pemberton
Director at Bespoke
While he hasn’t braved the ride down to Cannes this year, Leo – a MIPIM pro – is an avid cyclist and runner with several marathons under his belt – stamina that comes in handy for a week of networking! Twitter @leopemberton
Lucy homer square
Lucy Homer
Executive general manager, Lendlease construction
This year Lucy is flying in for a whirlwind 48 hours in Cannes. Catch her somewhere between the London and Midlands stands, talking regeneration, collaboration and innovation…