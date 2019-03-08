MIPIM 2019: meet the AJ bloggers

Introducing, in their own words, the AJ’s intrepid bloggers who will be keeping us up to date with all the goings on, business and otherwise, at MIPIM – the international property trade show in Cannes

Simon Allford

Head honcho at AHMM

Simon visits MIPIM every year, but briefly, to catch up with friends from all over the world and London … which despite rumours remains open.

Claire Bennie

Director at Municipal

Thirty-six hours at MIPIM to get everyone excited about high-quality public housing. Let’s see how that goes. Twitter @clairebennie

Paul Finch

AJ editorial director

Paul Finch is AJ’s editorial director and, in his own phrase, ‘Keeper of confidences’. A MIPIM veteran, he takes a keen interest in crustaceans and other contributors to the world of architecture and property.

Francesca Pintus

Senior urban designer at HOK

Francesca is embarking on her first MIPIM visit, eagerly looking forward to the whirlwind of events, panels and myriad French restaurants. Francesca works on local and international projects at different scales, feeding her interest into different cultures and working styles, so should fit in well among MIPIM’s global delegate list of social butterflies.

Ben Derbyshire

RIBA president and chair of HTA Design

Ben has attended MIPIM for more than two decades but this is his second time fronting the RIBA team – alongside 35 RIBA chartered practices. Ben will be on the lookout for signs of post-Brexit opportunity and a dilution of MIPIM monoculture. Twitter @ben_derbyshire

Sasha Bhavan

Founding director Knox Bhavan

Going with an open mind, hoping for unimagined opportunities. Will we find those enlightened clients and investors? Meet the suits but also our peers; share food, wine, stories, problems, advice and expertise; not an indulgence, but valuable interaction. We aim to enjoy ourselves, it is Cannes after all. Let’s hope the sun shines. Twitter @KnoxBhavan

Ada Yvars Bravo

Co-founder, MYAA

Ada is the Catalan co-founder of MYAA and runs its Barcelona offizz. She wants to unify Catalunya with UK after Bricksit. She is learning to read and write in Inglish and will trials the AJ Blog. This will be her second time at MI-PIN (which she previously thought was a hair clip). Twitter @ MYAAArchitects

Majhail, kieren bdp bw square

Kieren Majhail

Associate architect at BDP

A MIPIM first timer, non-Londoner, proud Midlander, Asian female, relatively young (if I can still say that), parent, vegan and teetotaller, so will fit in with the MIPIM crowd perfectly … Twitter @kierenmajhail

Wallacesampson square

Wallace Hampson

Chief executive at Harrogate Council and chief executive lead for energy in Leeds City Region

Joined Harrogate Council in 2008 but first time at MIPIM. As a Manchester United supporter he is glad to be in Cannes rather than Paris.

Steve Sanham

Managing director of HUB

Planning committee in Brent on Tuesday and appointments in Maidenhead on the Friday mean it’s a whistle-stop Tues/Weds visit for Steve to MIPIM this year. Focus will be the name of the game, so if you see him stood on the Croisette looking wistfully out to sea, ask him where he’s meant to be … Twitter @SteveSanham

Tania Love

Architect at FaulknerBrowns

Likens MIPIM to cross-country ski marathons; requires planning, pace, focus, endurance over varying terrain, and contending with a lot of slush. Large fluctuations in speed, work rate and intensity, but the rewards for going the distance are priceless. Twitter @TaniaLove_FBs

Tarek Merlin

Director and co-founder of Feix&Merlin

Back at MIPIM after a 10-year break, and quite excited about it too. I wonder how it’s changed? Should I still bring an empty bag with me for all the projects we will take home? Find me on the RIBA stand, as well as generally standing on street corners looking lost. Come say hello. Twitter @TarekMerlin @FeixandMerlin

Carol MacBain

Director at Reiach and Hall Architects

Carol’s second year at MIPIM and she is hoping it’s as good as the last time. Now convinced that it’s more than just a junket, she is mostly looking forward to beach hula hooping and having a quiet drink in La Calafornie with some clients, friends and colleagues. Twitter @reiachandhall

Anne-Marie Nicholson

Senior partner at PRP

This will be Anne-Marie’s fifth visit to MIPIM. She’s loaded with sleep, done loads of reading, left some useful holes in her diary for chance encounters and anchored her days around some pertinent events. She’s all set.

Mark Shaw

Founder of Studioshaw

Mark is the founder of Studioshaw, a young and energetic practice based in Shoreditch. MIPIM virgin, Freehold member, looking forward to swiMIPIM across the bay with a hangover, yikes! Twitter @studioshaw

Emily Pallot

Associate at Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

You’ll find Emily on the bike (Folkestone Route) and on the beach with a well-deserved glass of rosé!

Leo Pemberton

Director at Bespoke

While he hasn’t braved the ride down to Cannes this year, Leo – a MIPIM pro – is an avid cyclist and runner with several marathons under his belt – stamina that comes in handy for a week of networking! Twitter @leopemberton

Lucy homer square

Lucy Homer

Executive general manager, Lendlease construction

This year Lucy is flying in for a whirlwind 48 hours in Cannes. Catch her somewhere between the London and Midlands stands, talking regeneration, collaboration and innovation…