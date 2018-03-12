MIPIM 2018: The AJ blog

Sponsored by

Monday 12 March

3:21 Mark Middleton

MIPIM has started for me, departing a rainy Heathrow this morning. By the look of the passengers accompanying me there was a good gender balance, more women than I’ve seen before. It was nice to say goodbye to the rain and land in the sunshine. My photos can attest to the transformation.

After stowing my stuff in a very expensive fourth-floor walk up apartment just off the Croisette, I am steeling myself for the first functions and my first blag. Off to the London First Landing reception for which I have an invite and then I’m going to try and get into the Manchester party. Be kind, burghers of Manchester and let me in.

Great to be here, happy to have the sun on my face and I’m glad it’s about to begin.

3:17pm Ada Yvars Bravo

Hola means hello in Espanish and Oulalala means very nice in French. At Nice airport but no buses go to MI PIN and taxi driver says he is lost.

2:34pm Andrew McMullan

What lies 10 miles from London’s West End, seven miles from the City and just three miles from Canary Wharf? It’s London City Airport. Sadly my Swiss Air flight from this pocket-sized airport has been cancelled!

I waited patiently in line as customer after customer stood at the ‘shouting desk’ to hear the same song ‘No, no, I can’t do that, no, there are no flights available today, no, no, sorry, no’.

I’ve now booked onto tomorrow morning’s flight from London’s largest airport – Heathrow. Why does London have so many airports?

Very sad to be missing the Manchester opening reception this evening. My first MIPIM FoMO experience.

You will find me checking social media again and again and again so I don’t feel out of the loop. Like running around a digital hamster wheel.

1:13pm Carol MacBain

Departed Edinburgh Saturday on 6.30am flight to Lyon. Saturday and Sunday were spent in Dompierre Les Ormes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté – kindly hosted by Duncan Sutherland, Insider North West’s ’Residential Property Personality of the Year 2018’ (tee hee!) As a MIPIM veteran I’m hoping Duncan will impart some much-needed knowledge on what to, and particularly what not to, attend…. if he can recall!

Wine was sampled over the weekend whilst watching the rugby. The first game didn’t end as we had hoped, but the result of the second game made up for it. We’re now on a TGV heading south to Cannes. I’m finding the offer somewhat different from Virgin East Coast, though we are currently experiencing signalling problems in Marseille which is more reminiscent of what we’re used to. We’ve just started moving again, so our friendly advice ’to try switching it off and switching it back on again’ seems to have worked.

Preparing notes for a couple of panel discussions – one on Wednesday morning on ‘Hospitals of the Future’ and a Property EU / Scottish Cities Alliance investment briefing on Thursday morning.

Hoping the afternoons are a bit more relaxed – catching up with existing clients and making new contacts. Tuesday afternoon, I’ll definitely be checking up on whether John McElgunn retains structural stability after his relay. See you in Cannes.

12:06pm Ben Derbyshire

I have managed to find a window at Luton airport and have been catching up on fellow bloggers on the Club Peloton ride. The rain-swept apron may be a dismal sight but the going sounds really tough in the rain for the cyclists. My partner Sandy Morrison is nonetheless sketching our HTA team members (he’ll be painting my RIBA portrait so I’m glad he is keeping his hand in) and James Lord speculating about burning his bike! I look forward to greeting them when they arrive on Tuesday.

Tonight the RIBA hosts a dinner for the record-breaking number of chartered practices who have signed up for our stand in the London tent. Last year the irrepressible Phil Coffey gatecrashed my ceremonial investiture in an orange plastic poncho. This year, as host, it seems to me there is a serious message about the future of international practice both for employees and for projects.

It’s one of the bizarre aspects of travelling all that way by whatever means that meetings seem so much easier to arrange in Cannes than in London. As we approach the crunch on Brexit we will be taking advantage of the Department of International Trade tent being right next door. We continue to lobby hard for freedom of movement, mutual recognition of qualifications and to permit ARB the freedom it needs to work with us on reform of architectural education.

Never has my MIPIM diary been so full – but somehow, never have the stakes seemed higher!

10:31am Ben Cousins

Preparations are now almost complete for my flight on Tuesday morning as I fly out to Marseille on a slightly convoluted and longer, but definitely cheaper, route to Cannes. I have packed my brolly and waterproofs as the forecast for Thursday looks dire! I’m hoping that the BBC is being overly cautious, and in fact the local microclimate of the Cote d’Azure will herald sun all week!

I will arrive on Tuesday afternoon just in time to welcome the arrival of the Club Peloton cyclists, who will have finished their epic journey from the rainy north to the sun of the south (finally). Today they are cycling their penultimate day from Valence to Aix-en-Provence across the most spectacular scenery of the Provence-Alpes, taking in the magical hilltop town of Bonnieux among others.

This is followed by one of best stages on the trip and a rare moment when the cyclists are allowed to break away from the lead car, and skill and nerves are tested to the max by the incredible hair-raising decent into the gorge towards Loumarin at speeds up to 70km/h, with hairpin bends and tight chicanes before the road evens out and the smell of burning break pads diminishes.

Thinking about the week, my diary is filling up with over 30 hours of networking booked. So I’m very much looking forward to catching up with friends, colleagues and acquaintances, and making new contacts along the way.

08:07am Phil Coffey

The Cycle 2 MIPIM ride offers you time to think… but perhaps not quite in the way you’d have imagined. A day’s diary of thought.

Time to think you wish your room buddy didn’t snore

Time to think about feigning injury

Time to think that fruit, ham, porridge, syrup, tomatoes, torq energy gels, homemade flapjack and last night’s meringue do not belong on a breakfast plate. Together

Time to think the weather forecast is pessimistic

Time to think my waterproof layer isn’t required

Time to think it’s going to stay dry

Time to think I was wrong

Time to think it can’t get any worse

Time to think will this rain ever stop

Time to think will we stay drier if we go faster and are out for a shorter period of time

Time to think am I pissing Matthew off by singing ‘Don’t let the sun go down on me’ by George Michael at 0630 as we aquaplane across northern France

Time to think this is quite dangerous

Time to think. Don’t think

Time to think about how to sabotage my own bike so I can get off the road and on the bus

Time to think in more detail ‘if I set fire to my bike do you think they’ll let me stop.’ James Lord, HTA

Time to think about how to acquire the upstairs bus front seat (with leg room)

Time to think why did I train so hard to go sit on a bus

Time to think there are a lot of people on this bus

Time to think drawing is underrated as Sandy Morrison of HTA sketches Alex Ely. Beautifully

Time to think why am I still eating six chocolate bars, three Red Bulls and a large ham and cheese baguette every hour when I’m in a reclined, sedentary position

Time to think about getting ready for the next stage

Time to think I’m going to make it

Time to think I’m thinking but by body is not responding

Missed the start. More time to think again

Time to think of that first drink

Time to think at dinner ‘I’m so tired I can barely spin my spaghetti onto this spoon how on earth am I going to cut my medium steak in MIPIM’ Simon Bayliss, HTA

Time to think why am I spending so much time with HTA?

Time to think housing

Time to think why the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government has handed back £817m of its budget for 2017-18 to the Treasury

Time to think bloody stupid

Time to think bigger

Time to think better

Time to think bed

Time to think blog

Time to think you wish your room buddy didn’t snore

Sunday 11 March

8:25pm Ada Yvars Bravo

We will need extra luggage to go and to come back…we never manage to get rid of the brochures.

10:03am Donna Macfadyen

There are some seriously fit people on this ride! I’m just about hanging on and loving every minute! Started at 6am with 55km in the dark and in the rain. It’s really thrilling everyone being together in a tight bunch, powering away, lit only by bike lights. Cycling across French open countryside as the sun came up was just gorgeous.

I’m picking up lots of good MIPIM advice (it will be my first my time there), what parties to go to, what hotel bars to avoid… discussion on the scarcity of women at the event – lots of people here have female colleagues who now refuse to attend because of the atmosphere. I’ll have to wait to see what the actual MIPIM event is like, but the guys on the ride are all great! Everyone has been so nice and so encouraging. There are five women on our Portsmouth route and about 90 men, so lots of big-shouldered blokes to cycle behind and use as a wind break, and occasionally get a bit of a push from! Three more days to go!

Saturday 10 March

5:54pm Ada Yvars Bravo

After the demonstration in Barcelona getting ready for MIPIM.

Flying the flag for the PINK elephant campaign #SeeTheElephant. Here is my daughter’s Sanda’s version.

Friday 9 March

8:05pm Ben Cousins

Further thoughts for next week’s MIPIM in a post-Weinstein world and following the President’s Club scandal. I’ll be supporting Tamsie Thomson’s London Festival of Architecture #seetheelephant campaign which seeks to highlight that women within our industry are routinely experiencing unwanted approaches and inappropriate behaviour.

I am father to three daughters so the thought of empowering women at such a male-dominated event is paramount and is a great idea. The LFA is about to launch important new research in partnership with the GLA which will include diversity within the profession, and will show figures – which will be released in full at MIPIM – that will indicate women architect jobs in London total just 37 per cent. This is a far cry from the near parity that exists at university, and has to change.

Also looking forward to catching up with Peter Murray, who I have cycled with to MIPIM and last year as part of the LFA I cycled with him on Velosophy ‘bikes that change lives’ in his ‘Concours d’Elegance’ to raise awareness of their pledge to donate a bike to a girl in Ghana for every bike they sell.

This small token empowers women – and girls increase attendance in school by almost 30 per cent, and their results by nearly 60 per cent when they have access to a bike of their own. And according to Plan UK – an extra year of education increases a girl’s income by 10 to 20 per cent and is a significant step on the road to breaking the cycle of poverty.

Carrying on with the bike theme for my next blog, I will be catching up with the riders cycling to Cannes ‘HASHTAG’: missingtherideatinybit. Hope the riders are doing well! #PedalPower

5.23pm John McElgunn

March has rolled around surprisingly quickly this year and therefore it is time for MIPIM. The packing is done and the diary is suitably filled. Plenty of meetings in place, some with existing clients and consultants and a few new introductions too which is great. Last year I think I put too much in the diary in advance of the trip and so this year my mornings are busy and booked in advance, but the afternoons are a bit more relaxed so that I can go with the flow.

The first big endurance challenge is on Tuesday afternoon. I am looking forward to running the engineers party relay race. It seems most of the engineering parties are taking place at roughly the same time, so I will be attempting to do the big four of Mott MacDonald, Eckersley O’Callaghan, Ramboll and Elliot Woods and still remain structurally intact. Thankfully the Coffey cocktails don’t start until Wednesday so I stand half a chance of making it to the finish line.

The rain is running down the side of the Cheesegrater as I write this so I am looking forward to a bit of sunshine in the south of France.

4.41pm Phil Coffey

I just waved off the peloton. It’s 0600 in Calais. 137km completed yesterday and an awful lot more to come. Opting for the warm, welcoming bus on the first stage of day two on the Cycle to MIPIM ensures that you are under no personal illusion that you can complete the entire ride, the perfect trip.

As I look out the bus window, I see three women leading the group… but this year there are far fewer women on the ride than usual. Peddelle, a splinter group for females has likely shuffled the numbers, but is there something deeper at work? Is this MIPIM less about winning business and more about how we, as an industry, do business?

Our studio’s head of communications and engagement, Margaret Ravenscroft, recently wrote a great piece on how ‘not to be a pervert’ at MIPIM, in chime with the #MeToo movement that has thankfully started to rebalance attitudes and language. Related, there has been talk on the ride that a number of the usual delegates will not be in Cannes this week for fear of being caught, as somebody described to me, ‘…in the wrong kind of situation’.

It is true that Cannes has its distasteful moments; it is also true that the construction industry is very heavily male dominated. This combination can and has led to situations that are uncomfortable and sometimes far worse for women who attend these events. In many ways, MIPIM is the concentration, the microcosm of the professional world in which we live. We should all try a lot harder to ensure we do not create an atmosphere of uncomfortable ‘difference’ at any industry event; of course one would hope that this would be our natural position, but it is clear it is not.

MIPIM is a place where business can take place in a more casual atmosphere, and most human interaction is better when there is diversity. I have personally always found MIPIM enjoyable and good for business, and I have always attended with my wife… who shares with me some of the less ingratiating moments of MIPIM that may prevent people from attending.

But by not going, are we not retreating from actually addressing the situation? Should we not be on the front foot, attending and making a difference? For sure if you are worried about being caught in the wrong kind of situation, then stay away, because maybe you were the problem in the first place. But for the rest of us who attend, we need to make MIPIM a place that reinforces gender balance, welcomes diversity, creates a more equitable construction industry and allows both men and women to interact comfortably in casual and business surroundings.

I will not be completing the perfect cycle… and I am sure that MIPIM won’t be perfect either, but I will be here enjoying the company of many men and women trying their best to make these events the fun, social, networking events that they should be – for everyone who attends.

See you in Cannes.

4.24pm Anne-Marie Nicholson

It’s Friday afternoon and in four days’ time I will be landing at Nice airport and hoping the hotel booking that I made last year is still valid. I’ve just found out that we have no water at home, thanks to Thames Water, so this weekend is going to be interesting with three kids, a dog and a 50th birthday party to go to (happy birthday, Jenny!).

Not wanting to complain, but there is a flurry of activity today (odd for a Friday) in terms of new enquiries which are making me wonder whether I do need to be in France for three days. I’m armed with a schedule that requires me to split myself into at least three parts or be an Olympic sprinter. The momentum is definitely building, and I can’t believe that people are now asking me to give advice on what to do at MIPIM when after five years’ attendance I still feel like a newbie myself.

The only advice I have followed is to maintain my energy levels, sleep opportunities, Wi-Fi access and hydration (both types!) This year I have also insisted on having my own room, getting a bit like a prima donna but energy levels wane when your sleep is broken by the levels of ‘sharing’ I’ve had to do in the past.

I really can’t wait to experience the vibe over on the London Stand, but also check out the other international stands which can sometimes make our homeland exhibitions seem quite basic. If you are showcasing an entire city, then it stands to reason what you’re exhibiting should be impressive!

2:31pm Andrew McMullan

I’m looking forward to my first pilgrimage to Cannes next week, armed with a diary full of appointments with emerging superstar cities and influential developers. I’ve received plenty of tips on how best to approach MIPIM – but they say that there is no experience like experience!

The central theme for MIPIM 2018 is ‘mapping world urbanity’. Climate armageddon, mass migration, Brexit, the fall of nation states… economic and geopolitical trends are reshaping our lives and cities. However, the challenges of today can blind us to the opportunities of tomorrow. How can envisaging possible futures inspire us to build the cities and world we want?

I’m eager to explore this question next week, whilst cementing potential opportunities with cocktails and canapés!

10:40am Hazel Rounding

So, with MIPIM looming, the thought of that crazy intensity is usually balanced by the thought of the sun on one’s face, sipping a drink on the London terrace. But looking at this it seems we might be in for a tricky week. Help!

10:01 Ben Derbyshire

The journey begins. This year I will once again attempt to defy the extraordinarily disjointed infrastructure on arrival at the Cote d’Azure. From Nice airport most people head for the taxi rank and a 100 Euro ride to Cannes. Alternatively, by way of the airport car parks, a multilevel intersection and a motorway underpass, there is Nice St Augustin station. Last year I arrived before the ticket office had opened and the vending machines appeared only to dispense season tickets. Neither are the trains all that frequent. But it is a six Euro ride that gets you to Cannes station and a five-minute walk to my habitual AirBnB. So I plan to give it another go. #ChangeIsNecessary

8:25am Ben Cousins

As the excitement and anticipation builds around the start of MIPIM on Monday, I spare a thought for the 180 Club Peloton cyclists who have headed off from London and Leeds this week on their annual pilgrimage to Cannes for the extremely gruelling six-day 1,500km ride across France to join the event. The ride includes some of the most challenging and exhilarating cycling that many of the riders will ever encounter, all fully supported by the excellent crew and flanked by a half dozen motorcycle outriders who close the roads ahead as the peloton rolls its way across France.

This is the first year I haven’t cycled down due to a knee injury, and other than the application of chamois cream, I’m already missing the camaraderie, self-fulfilment and networking opportunities that the ride has to offer. I’m also looking forward to catching up on the Croisette with fellow bloggers Joe Morris and Phil Coffey, and other architects riding including Chris Dyson, Matt Thornley, Timo Haedrich to name but a few.

Last year’s cycle ride raised over £500k for Coram children’s charity, so I hope this year’s event at least matches that incredible figure to support a very worthwhile cause.

Here’s also hoping the weather gods will be kind with a tailwind and sunshine as they head south on day day with a less-than-favourable forecast for the remainder of the trip.

We shall also find out next week if the changeable forecast for the cycle ride is in fact some kind of bellwether for the week ahead in Cannes, as we all gather to exchange notes, network and discuss the state of the UK property and construction industry in these uncertain times.

7:07am Tamsyn Curley

MIPIM 2018 for me is off to a good start already. We cheered on the Club Peloton C2C riders as they set off from St Giles to Cannes yesterday morning. Excitement, energy and enthusiasm were in abundance; just spending time with everyone was a great way to kickstart the energy levels required for a full-on week in Cannes! Yesterday morning’s experience was a very large dose of infectious camaraderie.

The teams were full of nervous energy and excitement, all in great spirits and ready for a challenge together, in support of the excellent Coram children’s charity. This year’s ride totalled 190 riders in two groups heading to Cannes via separate routes – apparently they cross paths on day five, that’ll be a lot of fun! Have a brilliant ride, lovely lot.

Thursday 8 March

11:28pm Donna Macfadyen

Things got off to a dramatic start when at 7:30am I arrived at the start line to be told that my bike, that I’d dropped off the night before, was in trouble. A serious-looking mechanic informed me that my gear shifters we’re not merely stiff, but actually broken. Disaster. A last ditch attempt with some silicone spray has seemed to fix it them for now, but it will need regular monitoring and I might need to change to a spare bike as the ride progresses.

My ride got off to a dignified start with me having to cut myself out of my pants at the first five-minute coffee stop. With no time to take off shoes and leggings, and chaffing already a serious issue, there was nothing for it but to attack the waist band with scissors and whip them out like a cartoon character! I now believe everyone who said not to wear underwear with cycle shorts. Generally the day has been pretty knackering, some excellent chat and morale boosting from my team, it was great to ride together as a 100-strong peloton. We are all safely on the ferry – bring on tomorrow. If you would like to sponsor me, click here!

Donna macfadtyen 8 march cycle

9:41pm Jo Wright

I’m heading to MIPIM with the usual mixture of excitement and trepidation – as ever there is a schedule bursting at the seams with topics I’d love to learn more about, a great array of speakers and a panoply of people I’d love to catch up with. I’m bracing myself for an intense three days of stimulating conversations, early starts and late, late nights, with that constant lurking FoMO that sends me off in search of just one last ‘conversation’ at 2am.

There are some great topics up for debate – liveable cities, urbanisation in Africa, the value of biodiversity, the circular economy and the inevitable (or is it?) Brexit. But this year’s overarching theme, if my diary is anything to go by, is the proliferation of women’s events – at times I’m double-booked for ladies-only breakfasts, lunches and suppers. The post-President’s Club remorse has hit hard – too hard perhaps? As one of the founder members of the Equilibrium Network, which has a mission to address the under-representation of women at senior level within the built environment, I’m all for trumpeting the amazing achievements of women in property, but the pendulum may have swung too far. Diversity is about seeing the industry reflecting society as a whole, rather than gender segregation – wasn’t that, after all, part of the President’s Club downfall?

I’m panicking about what to pack – it looks likely to be back to 2016 conditions and I remember feeling cold and miserable for much of the time!

I wish I could get to the Chicks with Bricks dinner (men also welcome!) on Thursday where my good friend Pam Alexander will be talking about her brilliant career – but sadly I’m heading home.

Animation and illustration by Huiyan Wang