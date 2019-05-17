Millar + Howard Workshop’s Cotswolds treehouse wins approval

Cotswold District Council’s planning committee has approved the 182m² three-bed home in the Moreton-In-Marsh Conservation Area.



The single-storey house, built for a private client, is located on a site that contains two listed buildings and several protected trees. In addition, the boundary walls enclosing the garden are curtilage listed.

According to the Cotswold-based practice, the project’s layout has been designed to respect the location of the existing trees.

Practice director Tomas Millar said the team used a virtual-reality model to help explain the scheme to the planning officers. ‘We first scanned the site using a technique called photogrammetry and then used virtual reality to view the site and proposed design from multiple angles,’ he said.

Trainee architect on the project Sara Carmen Ramadane said: ‘The result is an answer to all the regulations and restrictions of the site; a balance between nature and history with contemporary design and engineering.’

The scheme is the latest in a series of rural-based residential projects designed by the practice. In 2017, it won permission for a revised single-storey home hidden within the landscape of a private garden.

Architect’s view We wanted to ensure that no protected tree or building or boundary wall would be affected during the build process, and that our architectural intervention was as subtle and adapted as possible. We chose discrete screw pile foundations, which disappear behind the decking. It was important to the client, and to us to create a home that helped the site to remain alive and prosperous without compromising its character or appearance. We first scanned the site using a technique called photogrammetry and then used virtual reality to view the site and proposed design from multiple angles. We also used this virtual-reality model to help explain the scheme to the planning officers and reassure them about the impact on the surrounding context.

Project data

Location Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire

Client Private

Type of project Private home

Gross internal floor area 182m2

Gross external area 226m2

Construction budget £275,000

Architect Millar + Howard Workshop

Planning officer Cotswold District Council

Arboricultural consultant James Bell, Arbotrack Systems

Daylight/shade consultant Ben Hallinan, Ligna Consultancy

CAD software used Vectorworks

Visual effect software Blender and Unreal Engine