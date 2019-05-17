Unsupported browser

Millar + Howard Workshop’s Cotswolds treehouse wins approval

17 May, 2019 By Lois Innes

  • Site plan & context

    Site plan & context

    Source: Millar + Howard Workshop

  • Ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

    Source: Millar + Howard Workshop

  • Roof plan

    Roof plan

    Source: Millar + Howard Workshop

  • North elevation

    North elevation

    Source: Millar + Howard Workshop

  • East elevation

    East elevation

    Source: Millar + Howard Workshop

  • West elevation

    West elevation

    Source: Millar + Howard Workshop

Millar + Howard Workshop has secured planning for a treehouse located in a protected garden in Gloucestershire

Cotswold District Council’s planning committee has approved the 182m² three-bed home in the Moreton-In-Marsh Conservation Area.

The single-storey house, built for a private client, is located on a site that contains two listed buildings and several protected trees. In addition, the boundary walls enclosing the garden are curtilage listed. 

According to the Cotswold-based practice, the project’s layout has been designed to respect the location of the existing trees.

Practice director Tomas Millar said the team used a virtual-reality model to help explain the scheme to the planning officers. ‘We first scanned the site using a technique called photogrammetry and then used virtual reality to view the site and proposed design from multiple angles,’ he said.

Trainee architect on the project Sara Carmen Ramadane said: ‘The result is an answer to all the regulations and restrictions of the site; a balance between nature and history with contemporary design and engineering.’

The scheme is the latest in a series of rural-based residential projects designed by the practice. In 2017, it won permission for a revised single-storey home hidden within the landscape of a private garden. 

vintners progress design 2 copyright millar howard workshop

Architect’s view

We wanted to ensure that no protected tree or building or boundary wall would be affected during the build process, and that our architectural intervention was as subtle and adapted as possible. We chose discrete screw pile foundations, which disappear behind the decking. It was important to the client, and to us to create a home that helped the site to remain alive and prosperous without compromising its character or appearance. We first scanned the site using a technique called photogrammetry and then used virtual reality to view the site and proposed design from multiple angles.  We also used this virtual-reality model to help explain the scheme to the planning officers and reassure them about the impact on the surrounding context.

Ground floor plan

Project data

Location Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire
Client Private
Type of project Private home 
Gross internal floor area 182m2
Gross external area 226m2
Construction budget £275,000
Architect Millar + Howard Workshop 
Planning officer Cotswold District Council
Arboricultural consultant James Bell, Arbotrack Systems
Daylight/shade consultant Ben Hallinan, Ligna Consultancy
CAD software used Vectorworks
Visual effect software  Blender and Unreal Engine

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comment
