Mikhail Riches wins York council housing contest

Mikhail Riches has won a publicly tendered contract for a major programme of public housing development across York

The London practice was chosen ahead of 50 other entries to win the City of York Council-backed competition. Details of the shortlist and images of the winning proposal have yet to be revealed.

Mikhail Riches will help the council make a reality of its plans to deliver 600 new market sale, social rent and low-cost ownership homes across eight key sites over the next five years.

The project’s £33 million first phase will deliver up to 220 residential units on three plots, including the former Burnholme College site, former Askham Bar park and ride and the disused Duncombe Barracks.

The appointment comes just two months after the studio was shortlisted for this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize for its Goldsmith Street housing project in Norwich (pictured top).

Practice founding director David Mikhail said: ‘Our appointment by City of York Council affords us an opportunity to partner with a remarkably forward-thinking and dynamic team. We applaud their social and environmental aspirations. Our shared values will help transform York and build a footprint to be proud of.

‘Together we’ll provide beautiful, low-energy homes in welcoming neighbourhoods where children have access to safe play. We’re now curious to listen and learn about what the people of York think and feel about their future homes.’

Future phases covered by City of York Council’s design contract include the former Clifton Without School, the former Manor School, the former Woolnough House old people’s home, and Hospital Fields Road.

Plans for an eighth site, the 4.5ha Lowfield Green, have already been developed and the scheme is due to start on site in the spring. Dwelling types for the remaining projects will be agreed on a site-by-site basis.

Proposals will be expected to cater to a wide range of demographics – such as family homes, apartments, bungalows – and accommodate ‘inter-generational communities’.

In May, LDN Architects won an international contest to reconfigure York’s Grade I-listed St Michael le Belfrey Church.