Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

MICA wins Ashford Vicarage Lane contest

8 July, 2020 By Merlin Fulcher

Vicarage Lane, Ashford

Vicarage Lane, Ashford

1/3

Hide caption

  • Vicarage Lane, Ashford

    Vicarage Lane, Ashford

  • Vicarage Lane, Ashford

    Vicarage Lane, Ashford

  • Initial proposals for the scheme have already been developed to RIBA Stage 2 by Ash Sakula Architects

    Initial proposals for the scheme have already been developed to RIBA Stage 2 by Ash Sakula Architects

  • Comment

MICA Architects has won a competition for a major mixed-use town centre regeneration project in Ashford, Kent

The London practice – working with specialist developer Milligan and project manager AECOM – was chosen from an undisclosed shortlist to take on the estimated £850,000 contract.

The project for Ashford Borough Council will regenerate a former bingo hall and car park located on Vicarage Lane close to St Mary the Virgin Church in the centre of the town.

The scheme will part-demolish the building to open up a view of the neighbouring church and create a new 120-capacity events venue; a public square and footpath; 61 residential units, and shops, restaurants and cafés. Initial proposals for the scheme have already been developed to RIBA Stage 2 by Ash Sakula Architects.

Paul Clokie, Ashford Borough Council councillor and portfolio holder for corporate property, said: ‘We believe this scheme will help rejuvenate Ashford, enhance our cultural offer, create significant employment opportunities and help attract inward investment for the benefit of local communities.

‘High Streets were facing challenging times even before the coronavirus pandemic sent our town centres into lockdown.

‘As we emerge from lockdown there is an even more compelling need for our High Streets to reinvent themselves and what they offer. The council is committed to revitalising Ashford’s town centre and I’m confident that this specialist team will help us take this exciting scheme forward.’

Ashford is a major communications and retail hub in the centre of Kent. Over the past decade it has witnessed a 14.9 per cent increase in its population, linked to the creation of the HS1 rail link to London St Pancras.

Last year Carl Turner Architects won a competition to design a £650,000 food hub and business centre in the town. The project has transformed a prominent 1,288m² plot next to Ashford International Station and a short distance from the bingo hall on Vicarage Lane.

The latest project, planned to complete in 2023, aims to transform the town centre into a ‘thriving’ environment with enjoyable experiences for residents and visitors at ‘daytime, evening and at night’. Bids were evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on price.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more