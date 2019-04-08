Metropolitan Workshop behind plans for Nationwide’s homebuilding return

Metropolitan Workshop has submitted an application for a new 239-home scheme in Swindon which marks the return of Nationwide as a housebuilder

The building society is working with development partner Igloo Regeneration on the scheme at Oakfield Campus, Marlowe Avenue, a scheme which would deliver 30 per cent affordable housing.

The not-for-profit £50 million scheme, which first came to light in late 2017, will focus on ‘intergenerational’ housing with units designed for ‘older people, younger people and families’.

The company that was later to become Nationwide, now the UK’s largest mutual building society, was heavily involved in building Letchworth Garden City before it became a lender solely.

Nationwide said moneymaking was not the principal driving force behind the 5ha ‘neighbourhood’ project close to its headquarters in Swindon and that it wanted ’to develop quality homes at fair prices’.

Nick Spittal, general manager at Nationwide told The Guardian: ’Profit is not our driving factor. The value in this project will be in replicating it across the country. The lovely thing about this is that we’re just trying to do the right thing, not just follow what developers have done before.’

Commenting in the design and access statement for the scheme, which has yet to be approved by Swindon Borough Council, Joe Garner, Nationwide’s chief executive said: ’[We] believe everyone deserves a place fit to call home and in our home town of Swindon we want to try a fresh approach to increasing the much-needed supply of quality housing.

’We’re building on our heritage and an idea chosen and supported by our members, we believe that working alongside the local community and designing a plan around the needs of those who’ll live here will set this project apart.’

He added: ’We’re developing a fresh approach to one of the greatest crises of our time – the lack of affordable, quality housing supply that meets society’s different and complex housing needs.’

Garner said the project would build on the Nationwide’s ’housing heritage, our mutual purpose, and our founding principle that people can achieve more together than they can alone’.

He added: ’By challenging existing practice in just a small way here in Swindon and ensuring the views of locals shape our development, we hope to make an innovative contribution to the national housing debate.’

The design team includes PRP, landscape design and ecology consultancy LUC, Alan Baxter Associates, XC02, engineers Calford Seaden and planning consultancy Lichfields.