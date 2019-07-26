Meis Architects unveils design of Everton FC's new stadium

Everton Football Club has revealed images of its proposed new stadium, drawn up by Meis Architects and Sheppard Robson

The Premier League outfit showcased the designs for the 52,000-seater arena earmarked for Bramley-Moore Dock within the huge Liverpool Waters scheme.

New York-based Meis Architects was appointed to the project in 2016 and Sheppard Robson was brought on board a year later.

Meis Architects this week said the brick base of the proposed stadium paid homage to Scottish architect Archibald Leitch’s lattice work at the club’s current Goodison Park home, adding that the futuristic steel-and-glass upper level provided a modern flourish.

A large, steep south stand will house 13,000 home fans on match days, with supporters as close to the action as regulations allow. Both the north and south stands could be converted into safe standing if regulations change.

Architect Dan Meis said: ‘We looked for an architecture that felt like it grew out of the historic fabric of the Liverpool docks. A design that simultaneously felt like it was from the future, yet had always been there.

’We are constantly humbled to work with a club with such an incredible history. We are excited to create a state-of-the-art, modern building that draws on the history, energy, and intimacy of Goodison Park and the historic English stadiums.’

Meis Architects and Sheppard Robson proposals for Everton FC’s new stadium Meis Architects and Sheppard Robson proposals for Everton FC’s new stadium

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: ‘Today marks an incredibly important milestone for us as we seek to build a new stadium which will act as a game-changer for the club and our city region.

‘Our proposed stadium design takes its inspiration from both our city’s maritime history and from our club’s rich heritage and traditions. It is, first and foremost, a stadium for football, for our passionate fans and for our players. A stadium that gives Everton Football Club a platform for growth both commercially and socially.

’But it is also a stadium for the entire city and a development which will deliver transformative benefits in terms of regeneration and inclusive growth for the whole Liverpool City Region and for North Liverpool in particular.’

Meanwhile the club has also revealed plans for the redevelopment of Goodison Park into homes, health, education and enterprise amenities, as well as public space.

Planning applications for both schemes are expected to be submitted before the end of this year.

Everton revealed at the start of 2018 that the cost of the stadium had ‘escalated significantly’.