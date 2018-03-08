Meet the AJ MIPIM 2018 bloggers

Introducing the bloggers who will be keeping us up to date with all the goings on at MIPIM – the international property trade show in Cannes

Ben Derbyshire

RIBA president and chair of HTA Design

Ben has been attending MIPIM for years, but never before as RIBA president, a position he campaigned for with the slogan #ChangeIsNecessary. Ben will be looking out for the signs… Twitter @ben_derbyshire



Hazel Rounding

Director at shedkm

Architect, director, northerner with a London presence – 20 years of shedkm, now keeping Virgin trains trading while promoting value through good design across the UK … sustained by good coffee and wine. Twitter @HRounding

Ada Yvars Bravo

Co-founder, MYAA

Ada is the Catalan co-founder of MYAA and runs the Barcelona offizz. She wants to unify Catalunya with UK after Bricksit. She is learning to read and write in Inglish and will trials the AJ Blog. She has never been to MI-PIN and thought it was a hair clip.

Neil Deely

Co-founder of Metropolitan Workshop Architecture & Urbanism

Neil will be catching up with clients and collaborators. He enjoyed MIPIM so much last year he is back … promising this time to pace himself. Twitter @Met_Work

Andrew McMullan

Vice president of HOK London

Formerly of Heatherwick Studio, Andrew is a MIPIM first-timer and looking forward to a very busy week of meetings, sunny thoughts and scorching collaborations. Expecting the unexpected. Twitter @HOKLondon



Jo Wright

Architecture practice leader at Arup

A MIPIM veteran. Find her ‘manning’ the helm on the Arup yacht, ready to welcome you with a glass of rosé and excited to catch up on new projects and opportunities. Twitter @jowright1305



Steve Sanham

Managing director of HUB

Back at MIPIM once again, but this time as a new dad, Steve will be resisting the temptation to catch up on sleep and instead will throw himself into the fray. After going ‘dry’ at last year’s MIPIM and getting some actual work done, he’s determined to do the same again. So if you see him with a drink in his hand he’ll have to buy you one. Twitter @SteveSanham

Jo Negrini

Chief executive Croydon Council

As Croydon’s first female chief executive, Jo has in her words ‘the best regeneration job in London’. Catch up with Jo to find out for yourself how much is happening in Croydon. Twitter @CroydonUrbEdge

John McElgunn

Architect and partner at Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

At MIPIM again this year to reacquaint himself with some old friends, clients, colleagues and hopefully make some new ones. The annual clash between St Patrick’s Day and MIPIM is always a challenge – but perhaps with a bit of luck, the Irish will prevail in both Cannes and Twickenham. Twitter @JohnMcelgunn

Tamsyn Curley

Founding director of recruitment company Place Careers

Tamsyn is in her element at MIPIM; it’s her seventh consecutive year. She’ll be found making the most of a very busy week, meeting, networking and partying with clients, developers and architects. Twitter @Tamsyn_Curley

Ben Cousins

Founding director of Cousins & Cousins Architects

Ben usually cycles to Cannes with Club Peloton, but this year left the bike at home so he’s looking forward to more partying and less pedalling along La Croisette this year. Twitter @BenCousinsArch

Donna macfadyen makowerarch b&w

Donna Macfadyen

Associate at Makower Architects

A MIPIM first-timer, Donna is champing at the bit to get off this snowy, rainy island and escape to a sunny world of great design and Brexit gossip. She is hoping to find out which public and private developers are really thinking about the needs of the millennial client. Twitter @MakowerArch

Bea Young

Associate partner at Weston Williamson + Partners

Both a newcomer to MIPIM and to blogging, and she has a mega-packed diary in Cannes.

Carol MacBain

Director at Reiach and Hall Architects

As a MIPIM first-timer, along with fellow director Lyle Chrystie, she’s hoping to dispel the notion that it’s simply a junket, and return with a lead or two! Supporting #SeeTheElephant. Twitter @reiachandhall

Anne-Marie Nicholson

Senior partner at PRP

Anne-Marie has been known to get lost in the main exhibition area for hours. Most likely to be found hoovering croissants and chocolate from around the world (to overcome the effects of drinking rosé the night before) and looking for ‘guilt trip’ freebies for her kids, who complain every year that mummy goes to France without them.

Phil Coffey

Founder, Coffey Architects

Designer of buildings. Researcher of light. Rider of Peloton. Drinker of rosé. Blogger of blog. Twitter @PhilCoffey

Olaide oyekamni b&w

Olaide Oboh

Head of communications, engagement and culture at First Base

Olaide is a key member of the team working on the Silvertown project. A lover of London, Arsenal and the Central Line, Olaide will be found arguing about why Arsene is the best, why London is the greatest city and why the Central Line takes you to everywhere you need to go. Twitter @FirstBaseUrban

Tamsie Thomson

Director of the London Festival of Architecture

Tamsie has been coming to MIPIM on and off for eight years. Find her on the London stand where she’ll be championing London architecture and making sure that the LFA’s Elephant Campaign to stamp out discrimination in the built environment profession is not the elephant in the room. Twitter @TamsieThomson

Joe Morris

Founding director, Duggan Morris Architects

Cyclist, flaneur, vegan, architect, feminist, collaborator, protagonist, founding director of Duggan Morris Architects… riding to MIPIM for charity. Twitter @joevelomo

Mark Middleton

Managing partner (London) at Grimshaw



Mark is looking to celebrate his 10th MIPIM by finally getting a lead on a real project while oscillating wildly between the London Stand and the Manchester Bar. Twitter @mark_cine_arch

