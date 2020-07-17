Medway project crowned overall winner at Housing Design Awards

A regeneration project on a brownfield site in Kent by architect BPTW has been named ‘winner of winners’ at this year’s Housing Design Awards

Rochester Riverside Phase 1B, for housebuilder Countryside and housing association Hyde, re-establishes connections between Rochester High Street and the River Medway with a network of high-quality public spaces which open up the riverfront.

The result of extensive public consultation, the scheme provides 131 homes as part of an outline masterplan which, when complete, will provide over 1,400 homes and 8,000m² of commercial space.

It also aims to promote wellbeing and exercise and was separately named the winner of the awards’ ‘Building for a Healthy Life’ trophy.

Announcing the top award last night (July 16), housing minister Chris Pincher said: ‘The judges really praised how the scheme successfully revives the waterfront in Rochester. While every other scheme on the Medway has large apartments, the Rochester Riverside scheme provides superb low-rise homes, new local shops and a riverside walkway open to everybody.’

Glenn Howells Architects’ One Bayshill Road in Cheltenham for Pegasus Life won the ‘Good Neighbour Award’. Judges praised how the project engaged with the local community and ‘elegantly and originally bridged two regency buildings with a nod to their classical proportions’.

The awards were announced online over four evenings beginning on Monday. Earlier in the week, Howells also won an award for Port Loop Brick House in Birmingham for Urban Splash and Places for People.

Other award winners included the Climate Innovation District in Leeds by White Arkitekter for CITU Group, Grid Architects’ Brentford Lock Phase Three in west London for Waterside Places and Karakusevic Carson and David Chipperfield’s Hoxton Press for developer Anthology.

The Housing Design Awards was launched in 1948 and is promoted by five major professional institutions (RICS, RIBA, RTPI, Landscape Institute and Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists).