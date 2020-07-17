Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Medway project crowned overall winner at Housing Design Awards

17 July, 2020 By

Bptw rochester riverside 1 © robert greshoff

1/17

Hide caption

  • Bptw rochester riverside 1 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 2 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 3 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 4 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 5 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 6 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 7 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 8 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 9 © countryside
  • Bptw rochester riverside 10 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 11 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 12 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 13 © robert greshoff (1)
  • Bptw rochester riverside 14 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 15 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 16 © robert greshoff
  • Bptw rochester riverside 17 © countryside
  • Comment

A regeneration project on a brownfield site in Kent by architect BPTW has been named ‘winner of winners’ at this year’s Housing Design Awards

Rochester Riverside Phase 1B, for housebuilder Countryside and housing association Hyde, re-establishes connections between Rochester High Street and the River Medway with a network of high-quality public spaces which open up the riverfront.

The result of extensive public consultation, the scheme provides 131 homes as part of an outline masterplan which, when complete, will provide over 1,400 homes and 8,000m² of commercial space.

It also aims to promote wellbeing and exercise and was separately named the winner of the awards’ ‘Building for a Healthy Life’ trophy.

Announcing the top award last night (July 16), housing minister Chris Pincher said: ‘The judges really praised how the scheme successfully revives the waterfront in Rochester. While every other scheme on the Medway has large apartments, the Rochester Riverside scheme provides superb low-rise homes, new local shops and a riverside walkway open to everybody.’

Glenn Howells Architects’ One Bayshill Road in Cheltenham for Pegasus Life won the ‘Good Neighbour Award’. Judges praised how the project engaged with the local community and ‘elegantly and originally bridged two regency buildings with a nod to their classical proportions’.

The awards were announced online over four evenings beginning on Monday. Earlier in the week, Howells also won an award for Port Loop Brick House in Birmingham for Urban Splash and Places for People.

Other award winners included the Climate Innovation District in Leeds by White Arkitekter for CITU Group, Grid Architects’ Brentford Lock Phase Three in west London for Waterside Places and Karakusevic Carson and David Chipperfield’s Hoxton Press for developer Anthology.

The Housing Design Awards was launched in 1948 and is promoted by five major professional institutions (RICS, RIBA, RTPI, Landscape Institute and Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists).

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more