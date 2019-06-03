McGarry-Moon gets green light for ‘dramatic but subtle’ Yorkshire home

McGarry-Moon Architects has won permission to build a five bedroom, 1,036m 2 house on a farm on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Harrogate Borough Council approved the Northern Irish practice’s application for the home at High Austby Farm close to Ilkley.

The scheme will replace a 793m2 commercial storage unit and 694m2 of building storage facilities.

The home will have two adult and three child bedrooms, all en suite, along with a laundry room and space for luggage storage.

A semi-basement will house a cinema room, wine cellar, gym, sauna, steam room with pool changing and relaxation areas and access to an external lap pool.

The property, in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, will be constructed using a glulam timber frame, natural slate and recycled Yorkshire stone among other materials.

In planning documents for the project, the practice said: ‘The restrained use of robust, timeless and tactile materials that are precisely detailed achieves an elegant clarity and rustic warmth. The result is a dwelling that respects the character of the site and also achieves a contemporary, comfortable and understated atmosphere.’

It added: ‘Our intention is to create a forward-looking family home that, while being respectful of the unique location, is of high architectural merit and fulfils the desires, aspirations and lifestyle of a modern family.

‘The residence is a responsive configuration of skilfully contained views from the interior and manipulation of natural light combined with fluid spaces, allowing us to create architecture that has internally dramatic moments while remaining a subtle presence in the landscape.’

Show Fullscreen McGarry Moon Architects’ home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire elevations diagram McGarry Moon Architects’ home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire elevations diagram





Project data Location High Austby Farm

Type of project Residential dwelling

Clients Guy and Amanda Taylor

Architect McGarry-Moon Architects

Landscape architect JBA Consulting

Planning consultant Rural Solutions

Structural engineer Haworth McCall Consulting

Tender date July 2019

Start on site date August 2019

Completion date December 2020

Contract duration 16 months

Gross internal floor area 1,036m2