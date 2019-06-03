Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

McGarry-Moon gets green light for ‘dramatic but subtle’ Yorkshire home

3 June, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

1/12

Hide caption

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire elevations diagram

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire elevations diagram

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire sections diagram

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire sections diagram

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire - lower ground floor plan

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire - lower ground floor plan

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire - ground floor plan

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire - ground floor plan

  • McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire - first floor plan

    McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire - first floor plan

  • Comment

McGarry-Moon Architects has won permission to build a five bedroom, 1,036m2 house on a farm on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Harrogate Borough Council approved the Northern Irish practice’s application for the home at High Austby Farm close to Ilkley.

The scheme will replace a 793m2 commercial storage unit and 694mof building storage facilities.

The home will have two adult and three child bedrooms, all en suite, along with a laundry room and space for luggage storage.

A semi-basement will house a cinema room, wine cellar, gym, sauna, steam room with pool changing and relaxation areas and access to an external lap pool.

The property, in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, will be constructed using a glulam timber frame, natural slate and recycled Yorkshire stone among other materials.

In planning documents for the project, the practice said: ‘The restrained use of robust, timeless and tactile materials that are precisely detailed achieves an elegant clarity and rustic warmth. The result is a dwelling that respects the character of the site and also achieves a contemporary, comfortable and understated atmosphere.’

It added: ‘Our intention is to create a forward-looking family home that, while being respectful of the unique location, is of high architectural merit and fulfils the desires, aspirations and lifestyle of a modern family.

‘The residence is a responsive configuration of skilfully contained views from the interior and manipulation of natural light combined with fluid spaces, allowing us to create architecture that has internally dramatic moments while remaining a subtle presence in the landscape.’

McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire elevations diagram

McGarry Moon Architects’ home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire elevations diagram

McGarry Moon Architects’ home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire elevations diagram

Project data

Location High Austby Farm
Type of project Residential dwelling
Clients Guy and Amanda Taylor
Architect McGarry-Moon Architects
Landscape architect JBA Consulting
Planning consultant Rural Solutions
Structural engineer Haworth McCall Consulting
Tender date July 2019
Start on site date August 2019
Completion date December 2020
Contract duration 16 months
Gross internal floor area 1,036m2 

McGarry Moon Architects' home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire - ground floor plan

McGarry Moon Architects’ home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire - ground floor plan

McGarry Moon Architects’ home at High Austby Home in Yorkshire - ground floor plan

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs