McAslans to create ‘green boulevard’ on west London shopping street

John McAslan + Partners is to give a green overhaul to a luxury shopping street in west London

The practice will transform Sloane Street for Kensington & Chelsea Council and property firm Cadogan.

McAslans’ landscape team will work with landscape and garden designer Andy Sturgeon to create a ‘green boulevard’ designed to retain the road’s reputation as an exclusive retail destination. Sturgeon is a multiple Chelsea Flower Show award winner.

The scheme will also include resurfacing and widening pavements, improving lighting and introducing new street furniture. Traffic-calming measures and increased crossing points will be introduced to reduce speeds as the council and developer look to enhance the pedestrian experience.

Sloane Street was originally designed for the 1st Earl Cadogan in the 18th century, connecting the King’s Road to Knightsbridge to create a now internationally famous shopping district.

Kensington and Chelsea Council leader Elizabeth Campbell said: ‘This project will breathe life into our high street and give residents and visitors a whole new experience. We are fully behind projects that deliver on our aims to tackle climate change and improve the local environment.’

Practice founder John McAslan said: ‘We are delighted to be collaborating with Cadogan and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea on this exciting and innovative streetscape project.

‘By introducing visual clarity, emphasising the priority of pedestrians and specifying high-quality horticulture, new street furniture and additional trees, the project will offer residents, visitors and businesses a transformed and environmentally enhanced urban experience.’

It has also emerged recently that McAslans – which has studios in London, Edinburgh and Sydney – is in the process of establishing a studio in New York City from which to explore opportunities across North America.