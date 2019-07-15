Mayor rejects ‘unwelcoming, poorly designed’ Tulip

London mayor Sadiq Khan has refused Foster + Partners’ Tulip tower saying the 304m-tall tourist attraction is ‘of insufficient quality’ and would harm the city’s skyline
Overturning the City of London’s recent approval for the proposed skyscraper next to The Gherkin, Khan said he had a number of major worries about the project including the spaces around its base.
A spokesperson said: ‘The mayor has a number of serious concerns with this application and, having studied it in detail, has refused permission for a scheme that he believes would result in very limited public benefit.
‘In particular, he believes that the design is of insufficient quality for such a prominent location, and that the tower would result in harm to London’s skyline and impact views of the nearby Tower of London World Heritage Site.
‘The proposals would also result in an unwelcoming, poorly designed public space at street level.’
His comments about the scheme at 20 Bury Street in London’s Square Mile, echo those from Historic England and Historic Royal Palaces which had heavily opposed the proposal.
Both had objected to its impact on the views of the Tower of London, as did the Greater London Authority which said it had ‘significant concerns’ about its design.
Despite significant opposition, in April the City of London’s planning and transportation committee voted 18 votes to seven in favour of the project.
In addition to its report on the Tulip, the GLA has also published a critical report from its own London Review Panel, drawn from the Mayor’s Design Advocates.
The report, dated 16 April 2019, argues that the scheme did not represent ’world-class architecture’ describing the tower shaft as a ‘mute’ architectural element with viewing platforms designed to maximise views out.
The panel, which included architect Adam Khan and housing expert Claire Bennie, said a ’potentially unintended consequence’ of the Tulip’s design is that it created ’the appearance of a surveillance tower’.
The reviewers also said that a building of this size and impact should be ‘carbon neutral’, and that the education strategy should be more ambitious.
It concluded: ’The panel is unable to support The Tulip because it does not think it represents world-class architecture, it lacks sufficient quality and quantity of public open space, and its social and environmental sustainability do not match the ambition of its height and impact on London’s skyline.’
It is unknown whether the scheme’s developer, banking giant the J Safra Group which owns the neighbouring Gherkin, will appeal against the mayor’s decision.
Both the developer and Foster + Partners have been contacted for comment.
Great news - Tulip gets roasted... https://t.co/IbfYcyfudV— The Victorian Society (@thevicsoc) July 15, 2019
Correct decision but arguably for the wrong reasons. It could leave the door open to a redesign but fundamental the world around us has changed now we know the devastating consequences of climate change. Superfluous projects like this should be rejected on a sustainability basis.— One world design (@OWD_architects) July 15, 2019
I’m delighted to hear that @sadiqkhan has directed refusal of the “Tulip”. Not only was the proposed phallus a total waste of land, it would’ve been a blight on the skyline. I imagine Boris Johnson would’ve waved it through were he still Mayor https://t.co/V0NMVt07Mq— Tom Copley (@tomcopley) July 15, 2019
Readers' comments (6)
George Morgan15 July, 2019 3:58 pm
Well done Sadiq. What annoyed me most about this gaudy and vacuous oligarch vanity project was its claim to be BREEAM excellent - claiming generating like a gigaton of carbon emissions for ??? function is OK because you've done a tick box sustainability exercise.
CEZARY BEDNARSKI15 July, 2019 4:02 pm
Thank you Mr Mayor for at least this prompt rational decision
Paul Finch15 July, 2019 4:06 pm
Look at some of the stuff the mayor has recently approved before you take his latest pronouncement seriously. Another sign that London is hitting the miserablist buffers.
will jennings15 July, 2019 4:10 pm
Paul, nobody replying is miserable. We are happy.
Kate Macintosh15 July, 2019 4:10 pm
Thank you Sadiq. There are still signs of sanity and resposiblity in the political system--- but for how much longer?
Atticus 15 July, 2019 4:26 pm
As Paul Finch rightly points out, this is a suspiciously political and not an urban design vote based on sound aesthetic and other applicable principals (which Paul notes the mayor has proven by previous example that "he", ie his advisors, haven't got). The historicist lobby would always rather see London preserved in aspic, and not attractive for the future, which to some extent has a valuable input into the debate. Fortunately town planning control only appeared as late as 1948 or they would be campaigning for it to remain as 3 mud huts on a bridge "because anything bigger would be out of scale". I detect shallow virtue signalling by the climate change snowflakes.
Rant deflection shields deployed!
