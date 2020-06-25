Mayor of London slams lack of diversity on Southwark architecture framework

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has branded the lack of diversity in the practices chosen for Southwark Council’s architecture framework as ‘clearly unacceptable’

The borough set out to ‘engage a new generation of designers’ when it launched its £10.2 million Architecture Design Services framework with London Housing Consortium last November.

The new framework contains a total of 141 positions, including a ‘first-of-its-kind’ lot for practices with small revenues and little or no experience of public work.

But none of the 110 practices appointed are led by black architects, and only about half a dozen practices are believed to be owned or run by people of colour.

The lack of diversity is in stark contrast to Southwark’s residents, who are 25 per cent black and 46 per cent non-white, according to documents published by the council in 2018.

A spokesperson for the mayor of London told the AJ: ‘The outcome of the procurement for Southwark’s Architect Design Services framework is clearly unacceptable.’

He added: ‘The mayor is committed to helping ensure the built environment sector reflects the diversity of the capital […] we look forward to working with [Southwark] to increase the framework’s diversity.’

In an article published by the AJ today, Southwark’s council members for growth and regeneration, Leo Pollak and Johnson Situ, describe the framework as ‘arguably the most dynamic new pool of designers seen in many years’.

But the duo admit a ‘frustratingly low’ number of practices led by BAME architects are on the framework, adding: ‘We know that our design pool still too far reflects the wider systemic issues in the profession that limit the cultural diversity of its practitioners.’

Pollak and Situ also explain that the first round of the procurement process involved a 21-strong panel – with 12 BAME people and 12 women on it – blindly evaluating 365 applications.

And they pledge to use competition criteria for how Southwark calls off from the framework to include significant weighting on project team diversity and ‘opportunities for bringing in new voices through subcontracting and collaborations’.

Elsie Owusu, founder of Elsie Owusu Architects, agreed with Khan that the lack of diversity was unacceptable but pointed out that Southwark was ‘not alone and just happen to be caught out in quite a high-profile way’.

However, she encouraged Southwark to re-run the framework and ‘look freshly’ at how it is delivered. ‘It’s an opportunity for Southwark to become a leader and show the other 32 authorities and the GLA – none of whom are doing that well – how things can be done,’ she said.

She added: ‘If you are designing for a community – be it anywhere – local architects understand and know the local conditions and have access to intelligence about how people want to live, which is absolutely key. The model of being a good architect is being as close to the client as possible and delivering the best possible environment in accordance with their issues.’