Mayor attacks Hawkins\Brown’s ‘unacceptable’ Alton Estate plans

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he has ‘serious concerns’ over Hawkins\Brown’s proposals to demolish and replace a large chunk of the landmark 1950s Alton Estate in Roehampton, south-west London

Earlier this summer Wandsworth Council and its development partner, Redrow, submitted plans for a major overhaul of the 12.5ha London County Council-built estate in Roehampton, which proposes 1,103 homes for the site.

The so-called Alton Green scheme, which has also been drawn up with Barton Willmore, TateHindle, and Gillespies, includes flattening and rebuilding 158 social rented homes and 130 privately rented units and adding just over 800 further new homes.

However, of these extra homes, only 53 will be classed as affordable – 30 for social rent and 23 shared-ownership – with a further 45 classed as shared equity.

As well as questioning the amount of affordable homes being proposed, the Greater London Authority’s planning officers said that putting the social housing in two ‘segregated single-tenure blocks on the periphery of the site’ was ‘unacceptable’.

The report, signed off by Khan, added that the officers also had ’serious concerns’ about the ’quality of affordable housing and principles of inclusive design’. They added that the proposed scheme did not comply with the London Plan Policy as it did not deliver like-for-like replacement of social rented units, that there were ‘shortcomings in the consultation process’; and that the decant strategy was ‘significantly lacking in detail and [did] not take account of the impact of Compulsory Purchase Order process’.

The Mayor’s decision goes on: ’Furthermore, the disproportionate impact of the rehousing of non-secured social tenants on women and BAME occupants is also of concern and the applicant should provide further comfort that the rehousing of these residents would be managed to minimise harm.’

The report comes just weeks after The Twentieth Century Society put the 3,300 home estate on its latest ’At Risk list’. In July heritage campaigners also hit out at the new plans, with architectural historian Barnabas Calder claiming the ’the saddest single part of a bad proposal [was] the loss of the original entrance to the estate, Allbrook House, and the early-Brutalist maisonettes and shops opposite’.

Although Alton’s famous five ‘slab’ blocks, were listed in the 1990s, Allbrook House was left out and is one of the buildings due for demolition.

Yet, according to its backers, the regeneration scheme will breathe new life into the estate and includes a new ‘urban quarter’ featuring a village square and community building hosting the new Roehampton Library, a health centre, spaces to rehouse the BASE Youth Club, and a community hall.

The council argues that the replacement homes come at a ‘significant cost’ and a ‘balance must be struck between affordable housing delivery and the wider strategic regeneration objectives for the estate.’

Allbrook House and library on the Alton Estate Source: https://www.flickr.com/photos/dgeezer/ Allbrook House and library on the Alton Estate

Last month Hawkins\Brown partner Seth Rutt defended the scheme, saying: ‘Our proposal retains the integrity of the estate masterplan while protecting its social purpose and prioritising community facilities. We are working with the council to achieve high-quality affordable housing meeting the council’s proposed target.’

He added that the changes to Alton Estate were part of Wandsworth’s Supplementary Planning Document which ‘predates’ the practice’s involvement.

In 2014, Studio Egret West won a competition to masterplan the regeneration of the estate but Hawkins\Brown was subsequently appointed by Redrow to take the project forward.

Responding to the latest Mayoral decision, Wandsworth Council leader Ravi Govindia said: ’Our ambitious regeneration proposals are for the construction of more than a thousand new homes to meet the housing needs of our residents.

’This number includes 280 new and replacement council homes to add to the more than 3,300 that already exist on the estate, leading to a net increase of more than 830 homes. There would also be new shops, a health centre, nurseries, playgrounds and other early years provision, improved community facilities, better open space and a revamped, bigger and fully modernised local library. It will offer people on the estate vastly improved living conditions.

The scheme has been developed over six years with extensive consultation

’The scheme has been developed over six years with extensive consultation with the local community and locally elected councillors. People in the area have played a central role in helping to produce these plans and ensuring the regeneration meets their day-to-day needs. It is our core guarantee that all residents living in the regeneration area will be able to remain part of their community and all secure council tenants are being offered a secure tenancy and a bright, modern new home on the estate, as are all existing resident leaseholders and freeholders.

’Our priority above everything else is to provide sustainable, decent, high-quality homes for our residents, which is why we are committed to delivering this project and contributing over £100 million from our own budgets in order to create this vibrant new neighbourhood.

‘We are still in discussions with the GLA and absolutely confident we will be able to satisfactorily address the points their planning officers have raised.’

A planning committee date for the plans has not yet been announced.