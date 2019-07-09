Manser’s London cruise terminal scrapped by new owner

Criterion Capital, which owns the Trocadero in Piccadilly and the Odeon Leicester Square, has scrapped approved plans by The Manser Practice for an international cruise terminal in London

London-based philanthropist and tycoon Asif Aziz’s property company announced it had bought the Enderby Wharf site in east Greenwich from Morgan Stanley – and immediately confirmed it would not be taking forward the 2,000m² proposals.

Manser secured planning consent for its mixed-use scheme, which included two residential towers and some retail space back in 2015.

Work was under way but Criterion said completing the project would be too damaging for the environment, and the site would instead be used for build-to-rent housing.

Aziz said: ‘Although the cruise terminal was a profitable proposition, I agree with the local residents, who have complained that it would cause significant environmental damage.

‘Instead, in conjunction with the Royal Borough of Greenwich and through an open and constructive conversation with local residents and community groups, we shall deliver innovative low-cost housing for rental.

’This will be designed for those who either can’t or don’t want to buy, and will be served by excellent public transport links, including the Thames Clipper.’

East Greenwich Residents Association had raised concerns of overdevelopment when consulted about Manser’s plans, and claimed that cruise ships using the terminal could represent ‘the rough equivalent of 400 idling heavy goods vehicles 24 hours per day for the summer months when ambient pollution is often highest’.

But Greenwich councillors dismissed these fears and granted permission.

The mixed-use development would have provided 477 new homes with 16 per cent of those designated as affordable, including 28 units for social rent.

Three kiosks within the ferry terminal would have offered retail facilities and been accessible from a new boulevard running east-west through the site. Manser also planned a 635m² skills academy.

Manser declined to comment.