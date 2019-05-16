Manser Medal ‘house of the year’ award returns to AJ

We are delighted to announce that the Manser Medal will now be a part of the AJ programme of awards

The long-standing prize – named after the renowned British architect, former RIBA president and Royal Academician Michael Manser (1929-2016) – will partner with the AJ Architecture Awards to recognise the best completed house in the UK.

This exciting new development, supported by the Manser family, will see the AJ House of the Year category renamed The Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year.

The Manser Medal was launched in 2001 to inspire innovation in house design and began life in partnership with the AJ. The inaugural winning project was Cezary Bednarski’s 1A Merthyr Terrace in Barnes; other winners have included Mole Architects’ Black House and Skene Catling de la Pena’s Flint House in Buckinghamshire.

The late Michael Manser set up his practice Michael Manser Associates in 1961 and was well-known for his exceptional house design, with projects ranging from Capel Manor House in Horsmonden, Kent (pictured below) to The Quell in Haslemere, Surrey.

Capel manor © james o davies english heritage crop Source: James O Davies/English Heritage Capel Manor

The Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year will recognise architectural excellence in a new-build or significantly extended and refurbished house. All shortlisted projects will be visited by an expert judging panel.

Jonathan Manser, Michael’s son and chief executive of The Manser Practice Architects + Designers, said: ‘We’re really pleased that the Manser Medal has found a home and partner with The Architects’ Journal.

‘This seems to us the best possible union of an award prized by young architectural practices particularly and such an established and respected architectural publication in the UK.’

AJ editor Emily Booth said: ‘Michael Manser has a significant place in the history of house design and the Manser Medal has long been synonymous with outstanding architecture. We are thrilled to be working with the Manser family to honour Michael’s memory and continue the legacy of this important prize.’

The deadline to enter this year’s Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year is 14 June with an ‘early bird’ deadline of 24 May. Click here for more information.