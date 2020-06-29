Manchester’s Nick Moss joins RIBA presidency race

Manchester-based architect Nick Moss has become the latest contender to make a bid for the RIBA presidency
The director of Sixtwo Architects joins Glasgow’s Jude Barber of Collective Architecture, AHMM’s Simon Allford, and architect, academic and author Sumita Singha in declaring his intention to stand in the institute’s forthcoming presidential election.
Moss, 42, is currently the president of the Manchester Society of Architects and set up his practice with Andrew Edmunds in 2012 after stints at Stephenson Bell and Hodder + Partners.
He told the AJ: ‘I want a future where architects can thrive. I aim to use the resources of the RIBA to drive procurement reform to make sure we do. If we don’t reform procurement, we’re marginalised.
If we don’t reform procurement, we’re marginalised
’If we’re marginalised, we’ll struggle to be effective at addressing all the issues that matter to us, like the quality of our built environment, climate change, equality, diversity and fees and salaries.’
Four architects have now revealed they plan to stand to replace the insititute’s current president, Alan Jones, whose term officially ends in August 2021. The final line-up of contenders and their manifestos are expected to be announced tomorrow (1 July).
Jones, who stood down in March over allegations linked to an extramarital affair, recently returned to his post after giving a ‘sincere and unqualified apology’ to members.
The successful candidate will take up office as president elect on 1 September 2020 and will then serve as RIBA President for a two-year term, beginning on 1 September 2021.
RIBA presidential candidates (from left to right): Jude Barber, Sumita Singha, Simon Allford
