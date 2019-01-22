Manchester sets out plans for 50,000 affordable homes

More than 50,000 affordable homes would be built in Manchester over the next two decades under a revised development strategy for the district published last week

The 2019 draft of the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework (GMSF) set out measures to promote construction of ‘a mix of housing’ by 2037 ‘to meet the diverse needs of our communities and support economic growth’.

Publication of the draft by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority follows a pledge by mayor Andy Burnham to rip-up the previous draft framework.

The latest proposals – which are out to consultation until March – build on lessons learned from a public engagement exercise on the old draft, particularly regarding protection of the countryside.

‘The overwhelming majority of responses related to green belt release,’ says the latest draft.

‘We have reduced the net loss of green belt by 50 per cent through: reducing the number of proposed sites; reducing the loss of green belt within sites; and proposing new green belt additions.’

The draft continues: ‘The majority of development between 2018 and 2037 will be on land within the urban area, most of which is brownfield land.

‘Within the plan period, 87 per cent of housing, 95 per cent of offices and 50 per cent of industrial and warehousing development is within the urban area.’

Mayor Burnham, said: ’Greater Manchester’s new vision for housing, with an emphasis on building at least 50,000 homes that people can truly afford, is entirely consistent with the “brownfield-first” approach set out in the GMSF.’