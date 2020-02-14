Manchester City Council approves phase 1 of Studio Egret West’s £1.4bn Mayfield scheme

A team led by Studio Egret West has won approval for the first phase of the £1.4 billion Mayfield regeneration scheme in Manchester city centre

The practice is working with Bennetts Associates and Morris + Co on the development – one of the largest urban regeneration schemes in the UK – on behalf of regeneration specialist U+I and its various public sector partners.

Masterplanned by Studio Egret West, the overall project covers 12ha of previously derelict land close to Piccadilly Station.

Phase one includes the city’s first new park in a century and a 550-space multistorey car park, both designed by Studio Egret West. The first stage also includes an eight-storey commercial building by Bennetts Associates, named The Poulton after the ‘world-renowned amphibious man and champion scientific swimmer’ who became famous in the 1850s as a promoter of public health at the now demolished Mayfield Public Baths.

In addition, the application, which was unanimously approved yesterday by Manchester City Council (13 February) features a 20,500m² ‘flagship’ 12-storey office block designed by Morris + Co within the masterplan’s Baring Street Campus.

U+I is joined under the Mayfield Partnership banner by London and Continental Railways, Manchester City Council and Transport for Greater Manchester.

The overall vision for the huge plot, which is expected to take a decade to deliver, includes up to 1,500 homes, 75,000m² of office space and a 650-bedroom hotel as well as retail and leisure space.

The site is currently home to Depot Mayfield, a joint venture between the Mayfield Partnership and Broadwick Live, which over the next five years will host a diverse programme of cultural activities while work continues on the wider regeneration.

Duncan Paybody, associate director and landscape urbanist at Studio Egret West, said the designs had drawn influence from the site’s industrial history as well as a desire to establish a strong sense of nature in the city centre.

He added: ‘A restrained palette of regionally sourced hard materials will be softened and brought to life with climate-resilient planting. The restoration and naturalisation of the River Medlock will create rich urban ecology that will attract wildlife and make a significant contribution to Manchester’s blue and green infrastructure ambitions.’

Deloitte Real Estate is acting as planning consultant and construction is due to begin this summer (2020).

Project data [for whole scheme]

Location Mayfield, Manchester

Type of project Large-scale city centre regeneration

Client Mayfield Partnership

Masterplanner Studio Egret West

Architects Studio Egret West, Bennetts Associates, Morris + Co, AHMM

Landscape architect Studio Egret West

Project manager F&G

Planning consultant Deloitte

Structural engineer Civic Engineering, Roc Consulting, WSP

M&E consultant Hoare Lea, WSP, Cundall

Quantity surveyor F&G

Lighting consultant Hoare Lea, WSP, Buro Happold, Spiers & Major

Main contractor TBC

Start on site Pending planning

Contract duration TBC

Gross internal floor area Phase 1 55,000m², total 330,000m²