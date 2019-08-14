Unsupported browser

Man convicted for misusing architect title on website and Twitter

14 August, 2019 By

A man and his company have been convicted on four counts of misusing the title of architect and together been ordered to pay fines of more than £4,200

Paul Lyon, director of Warwickshire, Coventry and London-based company Lyson Architecture, was fined for referring to himself as a ‘Residential Architect’ on his website. He was also fined for using the Twitter handle @LysonArchitect ’despite having no architects at the pracitce’. 

Lyon was convicted at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court by the district judge, who found that he was ’slow and ineffective’ in removing the problematic content.

According to the court, the company ignored ’numerous warnings’ from regulator the Architects Registration Board.

The judge took into account the defendants’ timely guilty plea when deciding on sentencing, but also noted that the public was ’entitled to be clear about [the] professional services [they are] engaging’.

Lyon was ordered to pay a fine of £2,080 and a further £2,142 in costs and surcharges, a total of £4,222.

