Malcolm Fraser returns with new practice

31 January, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

  • The new practice has won a contest for the Thackray Medical Museum, Leeds

    The new practice has won a contest for the Thackray Medical Museum, Leeds

Scottish architectural legend Malcolm Fraser has launched a new practice almost four years after his previous firm was wound up

Fraser/Livingstone Architects, co-founded with former colleague Robin Livingstone, was set up earlier this month on the back of a number of major commissions. Livingtone worked with Fraser for nearly a decade at the now-closed Malcolm Fraser Architects.

The surprise announcement comes almost four years after Fraser’s Stirling Prize-shortlisted practice ceased trading. At the time Fraser blamed its demise on Britain’s ‘process rather than product-focused’ procurement system.

He subsequently spent three-years at Halliday Fraser Munro before leaving last year. Livingstone was an associate at 7N Architects during the same period.

The launch comes just two weeks after the architects won a major competition for the second phase of redevelopment works at Leeds’ Grade II-listed Thackray Medical Museum.

Other key commissions for the firm include a community business hub at Glasgow’s Kinning Park Complex, a distillery on Barra in the Outer Hebrides and a new restaurant in Leith, The Toll House.

In a statement, Fraser/Livingstone Architects said: ‘Malcolm Fraser Architects [was] celebrated for award-winning work spanning from arts, conservation and commerce to advising and empowering communities and award-winning homes and placemaking for clients ranging from individuals to housing associations, councils and volume housebuilders.

‘Its buildings remain loved and full of life, and [our new practice] will build on this heritage to make new buildings and environments that are rooted in place and the progressive principle that climate, openness and gathering remain central to our wellbeing.

We’ll continue to advocate for architecture to put social responsibility at its heart

‘We will also continue to advocate for architecture to put social responsibility at its heart, with its professionalism at the service of the health and wellbeing of society and the wider care we all must take of the environment.’

Fraser, who was born in Edinburgh, is credited with some of the city’s best-known modern buildings, including Dance Base in the Grassmarket, which was shortlisted for the Stirling Prize and received the Doolan award in 2002; the Scottish Poetry Library; and the Scottish Storytelling Centre on the Royal Mile.

Fraser/Livingstone Architects is currently seeking a qualified architect or Part 2 assistant. CVs and PDF examples of previous work can be sent to mail@fraserlivingstone.com

Malcolm_Fraser_projects

 

