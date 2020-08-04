Unsupported browser

Makespace Architects submits plans for Perth mosque

4 August, 2020 By

Visuals for proposed Perth mosque

Source:Makespace Architects

Makespace Architects has submitted plans for a mosque in the Scottish city of Perth

Perth Islamic Society is developing a former industrial site to the west of the city’s centre near Perth Royal Infirmary.

The society bought the site in 2016. Perth’s Muslim population currently meets in a converted two-bedroom flat, which is too small for its congregation.

Makespace Architects, an east London-based practice led by Shahed Saleem, specialises in combining Islamic and UK architecture and has designed mosques in Hackney and Aberdeen.

The new Perth mosque would be part two- and part three-storey and feature a community hall at the back of the building.

The building would have a geometric façade based on an Islamic pattern, but also references Celtic designs.

As well as running Makespace, Saleem is a design studio leader at the University of Westminster and a senior researcher at the Bartlett.

He has written about Islamic architecture in the UK in a book for Historic England and in the AJ.

Architect’s View

The design process for this project started in 2016, when the Perth Islamic Society acquired a vacant former industrial site on Jeanfield Road. The city’s current mosque is housed in a converted two-bed flat close to the site, which is too small for the Muslim community. This new mosque will be the first purpose-built mosque in the city.

This mosque and community centre has been designed as a part two-, part three-storey building, with a large entrance foyer with a café that can be used for community and public events. The prayer hall with gallery can accommodate approximately 320 worshippers. A lower level community centre will be used for multipurpose events by the mosque and other groups.

The street frontage of the mosque presents a series of glazed arches and draws from a more traditional interpretation of north African Islamic architecture. Behind this the prayer hall is articulated as a prominent volume, where an Islamic geometric pattern based on a six-pointed star is abstracted into the architectural form. This pattern-work is evocative of Celtic geometric designs, and so suggests multiple cultural references. This design language continues in a simplified way to the rear of the building, where the ancillary and community facilities are accommodated.

This design proposal follows a series of ideas for redeveloping the site through which the brief was developed and the communities’ needs considered carefully.

Perth has a long and significant history and has much fine historic architecture. It is a privilege and a responsibility to be designing the first purpose-built mosque in such a city. We want this mosque to symbolise the intersection of Muslim culture and heritage with that of the city, and to create an architecture that crosses these cultural traditions.

Shahed Saleem is the founding director of Makespace Architects

