Makespace Architects submits plans for Perth mosque

Makespace Architects has submitted plans for a mosque in the Scottish city of Perth

Perth Islamic Society is developing a former industrial site to the west of the city’s centre near Perth Royal Infirmary.

The society bought the site in 2016. Perth’s Muslim population currently meets in a converted two-bedroom flat, which is too small for its congregation.

Makespace Architects, an east London-based practice led by Shahed Saleem, specialises in combining Islamic and UK architecture and has designed mosques in Hackney and Aberdeen.

The new Perth mosque would be part two- and part three-storey and feature a community hall at the back of the building.

The building would have a geometric façade based on an Islamic pattern, but also references Celtic designs.

As well as running Makespace, Saleem is a design studio leader at the University of Westminster and a senior researcher at the Bartlett.

He has written about Islamic architecture in the UK in a book for Historic England and in the AJ.

Development sketch sept2017 copyright v&a Source: Victoria and Albert Museum (E.1049-2019) Concept sketch for the Perth mosque