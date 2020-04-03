Make set to redevelop ITV’s former South Bank headquarters

Make Architects has been selected to redevelop the former ITV headquarters building on London’s South Bank by its new owner Mitsubishi Estate

The London Television Centre building, between Waterloo and Blackfriars bridges, was designed by CH Elsom & Partners and opened in 1974. A previous plan by Hopkins proposed demolishing the building and replacing it with two towers.

ITV left the site two years ago to allow construction to start on the major overhaul of the 10,400m² Upper Ground plot.

But the broadcaster subsequently pulled out of the five-year redevelopment plan, shelving Hopkins’ design and deciding to stay put in what were temporary offices in Holborn and White City.

Instead, it sold the site to Mitsubishi Estate London in an all-cash transaction, reportedly worth £146 million, in November last year.

At the time, Mitsubishi Estate London managing director and chief executive Yuichiro Shioda said: ’The size and South Bank location of this site present a unique opportunity to create something that is truly a destination in its own right.

‘While our exact plans for the site are still being finalised, we will be working towards a scheme that contributes to both the local community and cultural focus the area enjoys, and will be seeking an open dialogue throughout with Lambeth Council.’

Although Make’s appointment has yet to be finalised, a Mitsubishi Estate spokesperson said the practice was working with engineer Arup ‘on the predominately commercial use scheme with a strong cultural offer that prioritises wellbeing and sustainability’.

Hopkins previous plans to replace the building with two towers of 31 and 14 storeys were approved by Lambeth Council despite warnings from conservationists the proposals would ‘seriously compromise’ the high-profile riverside site.

Show Fullscreen Hopkins’ approved but later scrapped designs for the former London Television Centre site Hopkins’ approved but later scrapped designs for the former London Television Centre site

That scheme would have provided about 44,400m² of offices, 3,600m² of television studios, 210m² of retail space and 213 homes.

The designs had been criticised by the Twentieth Century Society had written to Lambeth Council objecting to the scheme, partly on grounds of increased height.

Meanwhile Historic England warned of an impact on views of St Paul’s Cathedral from Westminster Pier.

A timescale for the Make proposals is not yet known.