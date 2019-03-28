Unsupported browser

Make reveals designs for blue ceramic-clad office in Shoreditch

28 March, 2019 By

Make Architects has submitted designs to Hackney Council for a blue ceramic-clad office scheme in the heart of Shoreditch, east London 

The practice has drawn up the scheme for Bridges Fund Management and Hobart Partners, which involves the demolition of two interlinked office buildings, Quick and Tower House, on the corner of Clifton Street and Worship Street.

Under Make’s proposal, the structures, built in 1988 and 1992, will be replaced with a nine-storey building providing 12,541² of office space including affordable workspace.

It also includes ground-floor retail, which has been designed to integrate with Hackney Council’s recent plan to create a new pedestrianised public space called Worship Square.

The scheme, also to be called Worship Square, features a glazed ceramic exterior and double-height windows through levels 1-5. 

At the upper levels, the ceramic façade is less prominent and the windows have been designed to create a ‘lantern effect’ for a further three storeys of commercial space.

According to the architect, the building has been designed to target a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ as well as a WELL building standard certification.

The practice said: ‘The glazed-ceramic material is thought to be a first for Hackney and the texture and tone adds a real depth of colour to the façade and change in appearance according to the weather and hour of the day.

’Like the brick piers of the warehouses, it conveys a strong vertical emphasis and lands robustly at street level, so the texture and grain can be seen in detail.’

