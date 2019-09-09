Major blaze at JTP housing block in south-west London

Firefighters battled a major fire in a JTP-designed block of flats in south-west London in the early hours of this morning

Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat in The Hamptons, a New England-inspired development in Worcester Park, Sutton.

Fire crews were met by an ‘intense fire’ burning on all four of the building’s floors as well as its roof.

The fire service said no injuries had been reported but images revealed the building had been heavily damaged.

The Hamptons is an award-winning development of 645 homes by Berkeley Group brand St James designed around a 12ha park on a former sewage treatment works.

According to the project description, the design takes its cues from New England, UK and Scandinavian ‘timber boarded architecture’ for a ‘veranda living culture’.

Fire brigade group manager Rick Ogden, who was at the scene, said: ‘On arrival, crews were faced with a well developed and intense fire.

‘This was a challenging fire involving all floors of a four-storey building. Firefighters worked hard to bring the blaze under control.

‘Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day (Monday, September 9). We would urge people to avoid the area if possible and for residents in the immediate area to keep their windows and doors closed.’

The fire in #WorcesterPark is now under control but firefighters will remain at the scene throughout the day. Please avoid the area if possible https://t.co/vwKhI20eC7 pic.twitter.com/GoqcGrLsrP — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 9, 2019

The architect and developer have been approached for comment.