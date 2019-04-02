Maccreanor Lavington’s Croydon housing scheme approved

South London councillors have approved a 60-home Maccreanor Lavington scheme after the number of its affordable housing units was increased

Croydon Council’s Planning Committee unanimously voted to grant consent for the practice’s 6,013m² Beamhouse Yard development, which will include an arts and music venue as well as commercial units and a café.

A decision on the application, backed by local property firm Regent Land & Developments, was deferred last summer to allow negotiation of changes.

The amount of affordable housing was increased from 11 to 18 and the building’s Surrey Street elevation revised to include a mansard roof and other details.

Planning officers said the amended block, which sits within the Central Croydon Conservation Area, ’now reads with greater verticality, reflecting the vertical appearance of the Victorian buildings opposite’.

Maccreanor Lavington said its designs would lead to ’an architecturally rich and robust building that responds to the existing character of Surrey Street and will contribute positively to Croydon Town Centre, Surrey Street and the market’.

The practice added that the purpose-built events space would be occupied by Hoodoos, a local business with experience of promoting arts events in and around Croydon.

’It previously operated part of the existing space, building a strong reputation and following,’ said Maccreanor Lavington. ’Hoodoos is a family-owned and operated events group and has agreed a 25-year lease at a discounted rent.

’The space will also be available to let to other community groups and will provide new facilities for the Folly’s End Fellowship Trust, who currently occupy the existing building.’

Ml beamhouse yard site plan planning