Maccreanor Lavington wins approval for Old Kent Rd tower but Farrells’ neighbour struggles

Maccreanor Lavington has won planning for a 22-storey building on Old Kent Road but Farrells has run into trouble over a proposed 19-storey building nearby

Southwark Council gave the green light to the 111-home mixed-use scheme designed by Maccreanor Lavington on the site between Ruby Street, Murdock Street and the Old Kent Road in south London.

The scheme, for developer Acorn Commercial, will have a three-storey plinth and more than 2,000m² of office, shopping and café space. The flats range between one and three bedrooms with 36 per cent billed as affordable. Described as a ’stepping, faceted tower’, the 14,000m² scheme forms part of an emerging cluster of taller buildings within the so-called Ruby Triangle development.

However, Maccreanor Lavington’s approval decision came as the Mayor of London told Southwark Council that an application for a neighbouring 30m-tall block at 651-657 Old Kent Road designed by Farrells was not environmentally sustainable enough.

Backed by developers Avanton and Urban & Provincial, Farrells’ proposal would see the demolition of a Carpetright store and the construction of two buildings standing at 10 and 19 storeys and containing 262 flats.

Because of their height and the number of homes in the submission, the application was referred to the mayor and Greater London Authority before Southwark could rule on the application.

view 03 updated rev ecrop Maccreanor Lavington’s Old Kent Road scheme

A report on the application by the GLA’s planning unit said the current scheme ’did not comply with the London plan’ and added: ‘Further revisions and information is required in respect to; energy, flood risk and drainage and urban greening before the proposals can be considered acceptable and the carbon dioxide savings [are] verified.’

However, the mayor’s team added that ’the possible remedies set out in [the report] could address these deficiencies’.

The AJ understands more information is being prepared for the application on the Farrells scheme by landscape architect LDA Design and MEP engineer Hoare Lea. Planning consultant Quod is expected to present the information to Southwark next week.

Both schemes are part of a wider regeneration of Old Kent Road, with three 48-storey towers – by Pilbrow & Partners’, Brisac Gonzalez and Farrells– having already won planning from Southwark.

Farrells was contacted for comment.

Project data -– Maccreanor Lavington scheme on Old Kent Road Location Murdock St / Ruby Street / Old Kent Road

Local authority Southwark

Type of project Residential, work space and community use

Client Acorn Commercial

Architect Maccreanor Lavington

Planning consultant GVA/Avison Young

Structural engineer Graphic Structures

M&E consultant Waterman Group

Quantity surveyor ULL Property

CDM adviser RPS Group

Gross internal floor area Circa 14,000m²

Form of contract TBC

Annual CO2 emissions TBC

Total cost TBC Murdock St / Ruby Street / Old Kent RoadSouthwarkResidential, work space and community useAcorn CommercialMaccreanor LavingtonGVA/Avison YoungGraphic StructuresWaterman GroupULL PropertyRPS GroupCirca 14,000m²TBCTBC

Developments in the Old Kent Road area

Show Fullscreen Old kent road scheme map

1. HLM - 387-399 Rotherhithe New Road; completed

2. Levitt Bernstein - 634-636 Old Kent Road; application consented

3. Rolfe Judd - Berkeley Malt Street; application consented

4. HKR - Nye’s Wharf; application consented

5. Farrells - Ruby Triangle; application consented

6. Maccreanor Lavington - Ruby Street; application consented

7. HKR - 49-53 Glengall Road; application consented

8. SPAARC – 6-12 Verney Road; application consented

9. Brisac Gonzalez – Cantium Retail Park; application consented

10. Farrells - 651-657 Old Kent Road; application not currently compliant with London plan