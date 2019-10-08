Mac fire report not expected until 2020

The report into the cause of the second fire at the Glasgow School of Art is now not expected until next year, it has emerged

In emails seen by the Sunday Post, the school’s interim chairwoman, Nora Kearney, told staff the probe might not conclude until ’the end of this year or the beginning of 2020’. It is understood the fire service is still waiting to investigate currently inaccessible basement areas.

The landmark building was gutted in a huge blaze in June 2018 while undergoing a £35 million restoration programme following the first fire in May 2014.

This June, on the second anniversary of the fire, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said its report into the fire’s causes was in its ’final phases’.

Yet it now appears the release of the service’s findings has been pushed back. Kearney’s email said that that rubble and debris was still being removed from the building.

The SFRS has not responded to requests for comment. However, a GSA spokesperson confirmed the fire service had requested access to the building’s basement.

It would take two months to prepare the area to allow the SFRS access, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the GSA announced yesterday (7 October) it was launching an ‘international search’ for a new director to replace Tom Inns, who resigned in November 2018.

Inns quit amid mounting criticism of the college leadership. Leaked emails later revealed an extraordinary row had taken place between him and the chair of the school’s board, Muriel Gray.

The correspondence claimed Inns was put on sick leave against his wishes, just weeks before he resigned. At the time, the GSA said it could not comment on ’specific circumstances relating to members of staff, past or present’.

In a statement, Kearney, who is standing in for Gray, said the GSA wanted to hire a new director who reflected the school’s ’international position’.

She said: ’We are seeking someone who is passionate about creative education and who understands the crucial importance of The Glasgow School of Art both to Glasgow, one of the world’s leading creative cities, and to Scotland.’

According to the GSA, interim director Irene McAra-McWilliam will stay in post until an appointment is made.