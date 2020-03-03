Lynch submits plans for extension to Westminster Coroner’s Court

A new garden of remembrance designed by the practice was built to the left side of the court in summer 2018, its completion timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, as families bereaved by the fire attended the inquest at the court.

Now client Westminster Council has formally received plans for the second phase of the development, which will see an extension with more office space and improved facilities for visitors built to the other side of the courthouse.

A taxi rank immediately to its west of Westminster Coroner’s Court is retained so it can be turned into a temporary mortuary with pop-up tents in the event of an emergency. Lynch therefore opted for a manufactured timber structure for the extension: its speedy erection and the lack of concrete are important, as the contractor may have to evacuate the site with just two hours’ notice during the construction phase.

jurors room north people Source: Lynch Architects

The shape of the new building, which will be clad in stone, has been designed to echo the top-lit volume of the original Victorian court.

The building will also feature stained-glass windows designed by architectural artist Brian Clarke. The windows will help ensure privacy for grieving families.

Construction work will also see the installation of a kitchen and sofa beds into the upper floor of the existing court building for emergency accommodation.

Builders are expected to start on site in autumn, for completion in 2022.